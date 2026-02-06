Denise Fosuh has been spotted in Ghana for the first time weeks after she bid farewell to her late father Daddy Lumba in Kumasi

In a video, the late highlife legend's daughter was in attendance at the Africa Prosperity Network's event on February 6, 2026

Denise Fosuh's return to Ghana has triggered mixed reactions amid the legal dispute between Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni

Denise Ama Saah Fosuh, the eldest daughter of the late music legend Daddy Lumba, has returned to Ghana amid the ongoing dispute between members of her family weeks after her father's burial service in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2026.

Daddy Lumba’s daughter Denise Fosuh attends the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) in Accra on Friday, February 6, 2026, amid her family's dispute. Photo source: @realdaddylumba, @dek360ghana

On Friday, February 6, 2026, the Africa Prosperity Network held the third and final day of its 2026 edition of the annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) event at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event, founded by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a renowned lawyer and cousin of former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo, brought together important dignitaries from several countries in Africa.

The prominent attendees at the function included the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies and Senior Public Relations Officer for PKA Leadership, Sophia Kudjordji, veteran gospel singer Diana Asamoah, Grammy Award-winning Nigerian musician Mr Eazi, and Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga.

Musician Stonebwoy and Kwame Nkrumah's daughter, Samia, and her son, Kwame Thomas Melega, were also among the guests who graced the event.

Daddy Lumba's daughter Denise returns to Ghana

In a video shared by blogger Dek360 Ghana on TikTok, Denise Fosuh was seated with some associates at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) event.

In the video, the late Daddy Lumba's eldest daughter looked gorgeous in a classy red dress as she witnessed the event and held an expensive iPhone in her hands.

Denise later turned her attention to another individual, with whom she had a friendly conversation that saw her smile.

The TikTok video showing Daddy Lumba's daughter, Denise Fosuh, at an event in Ghana is below:

Daddy Lumba's death and family dispute

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 in Ghana and under German civil law in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba's funeral service was held at the Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2025.

After his death, a fierce battle broke out between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Baba Jamal opens up on the feud between Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @/@hon..baba.jamal, @maaadwoa405

Akosua Serwaa, whom he married in the 1990s, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to be declared his sole legal spouse.

In her filing, she argued that they were married under German civil law, invalidating any customary marriage arrangement he may have with Odo Broni.

After a tense legal battle, the Kumasi High Court, overseen by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, ruled against her for failing to prove the authenticity of her German marriage certificate.

Denise Fosuh's return to Ghana stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sel Beauty commented:

"Team legal wives headache is in town."

Shetu203 said:

"She will become a member of parliament one day. Mark it somewhere."

Oforiwaa Amanfo wrote:

"Our daddy’s first daughter. We love you."

Odo Broni visits Daddy Lumba's water factory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni visited Daddy Lumba's Nsu Pa water factory weeks after his funeral service.

In a video, the late singer's youngest widow toured the factory and examined some of the products that were being produced.

Odo Broni's visit to Daddy Lumba's water factory triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

