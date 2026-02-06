Destiny Etiko sparked alarm online after disclosing that she collapsed from extreme exhaustion and had to be rushed to the hospital

In a live interaction with her fans on social media, the actress admitted she had ignored warning signs and worked nonstop despite feeling unwell

Shaken by the near-death scare, Etiko urged fans to prioritise rest and self-care, warning that relentless hustle and stress can lead one to the grave

Popular Nollywood star Destiny Etiko has opened up on a near-death experience after she collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Destiny Etiko recounts a scary near-death experience after collapsing from exhaustion and stress. Image credit: DestinyEtiko

The celebrated actress shared the news during a live interaction with fans on February 5, 2026.

Etiko told fans that she had been working nonstop for a while when the incident occurred.

She said that before she collapsed, she had been feeling unwell but continuously ignored it to continue working as she had projects to complete.

Destiny Etiko noted that tragedy struck when she entered a GT Bank establishment to conduct business and felt faint. She said she collapsed in the bank and could not move or talk, and had to be carried to the hospital by the staff of the bank.

“I could not talk. The security man at the bank and a teller came to check on me. They asked me questions, but I could not respond. They carried me to my car, I couldn’t even drive, they had to drive my car for me,” she said.

Destiny Etiko said that after spending a day in the hospital, she felt back to normal and was told that she had collapsed from exhaustion and stress.

“The next morning, that was when I was able to speak to the doctor, and I was told that there is nothing wrong with me, but my body had overworked, and the stress was too much. Stress dey kill,” she said.

The actress said she was sharing the information as a warning to others and advised everyone to find time to rest no matter the occupation they are in.

Below is the YouTube video of Destiny Etiko speaking about her experience.

Nollywood’s Sarah Martins collapses from exhaustion

Destiny Etiko’s story about collapsing at a bank echoed an earlier experience recounted by Nollywood star Sarah Martins.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, January 19, 2026, the actress said she slumped and fell, and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment after also overworking herself.

Sarah Martins shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed while hooked up to several medical machines as she elaborated on her ordeal.

The actress stated that multiple tests were carried out on her to determine her ailment, but nothing was found.

“All through December, I worked every single day, and even when my staff traveled for the season celebration, I still kept working. No days off, no stretches, nothing… just a walking corpse working tirelessly to cater for others, forgetting myself,” she explained.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Sarah Martins’s health scare.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins speaks about her ordeal after reportedly collapsing from exhaustion on January 19, 2026. Image credit: SarahMartins

