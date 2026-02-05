A budding TikTok influencer has slammed a commercial driver for going out of his way to profess love to her

She advised men in general to approach women they knew were within their economic reach rather than following sheer beauty

Scores of netizens have taken to the TikTok video comment section to share their thoughts on the lady's comments

A budding TikTok influencer has vented her frustration in a viral video after a commercial driver professed his love to her shortly after giving her a ride.

The young woman, identified as Johan Princess Wiredu, works as a content creator and social media influencer across multiple platforms.

According to her, she booked a ride through an online ride-hailing platform from Achimota to Ofankor-Barrier. A few days later, the driver who had picked her up began texting her, professing his love.

She explains that the situation angered her, prompting her to vent in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok.

According to her, she couldn’t understand why the driver would make advances toward someone like her, who was completely out of his league.

In the video, she advised men to pursue women they could genuinely care for, rather than women who were far beyond their reach.

Making a case for herself, she explained that as a content creator, she urgently needed GH¢ 20,000 to cover her expenses, an amount she doubted a driver could provide. She said:

"Tell me why, as an Uber driver, you pick me up from Achimota to Ofankor-Barrier, then three days later text me saying you love me and want me to be your girlfriend. How can you fall in love with someone in just 15 minutes?"

"You’re supposed to be working, so why are you texting me asking me to be your girlfriend? I’m standing here needing about GH¢ 20,000 to invest in my business. As a social media influencer, I need money to look good."

She based her decision to reject the driver’s proposal on the fact that he would not be able to provide for her adequately. She said:

"I expect my partner to support me in everything I do, so as an Uber driver, would you really be able to provide the GH¢ 20,000 I need to invest in my business if I agreed to your proposal?"

Her comments have ignited a lively debate about relationships and the expectations people have when selecting partners.

Reactions to lady dismissing online driver's overtures

Scores of people have taken to the comment section of the viral video to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Nana Ama Nti commented:

"You will later see them in church worrying God for marriage."

EverythingThrift noted:

"Leave her, she has no idea how much Uber, Yango, and Bolt drivers make daily. She talks too much."

Abusuapanin_2pac99 said:

"These online drivers have money. They make so much money. I don't want to open up about a lot of things, but I know they make almost six times what government workers earn monthly."

Man shares bizarre dating experience with influencer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man had shared his bizarre dating experience with a TikTok influencer after the two went out on a date.

According to him, the influencer came along with her father after he invited her out on a date.

