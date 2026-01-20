Nollywood actress Sarah Martins sparked concern after disclosing that she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, sharing photos from her bed

In the post shared on Instagram on January 19, 2026, the actress recounted that she woke up feeling unwell but pushed herself to carry out her duties

The actress's post stirred sympathy online, with social media users and other celebs taking to the comments section to wish her a speedy recovery

Popular Nollywood actress Sarah Martins sparked alarm on social media after sharing details of a recent health scare.

In a post shared to Instagram on Monday, January 19, 2026, the actress said she slumped and fell and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Sarah Martins shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed while hooked up to several medical machines as she elaborated on her ordeal.

According to her narration, she was not feeling well when she woke up, but still went ahead to carry out her business-related activities, which ended with her collapsing and waking up in the hospital.

“Woke up today and couldn’t feel any part of my body…😭. For a second, I felt lifeless 😭😭😭😭. I still struggled and went to my stores to do inventory and a few interviews for incoming employees, and that was when I slumped,” she wrote.

Martins said she underwent multiple tests at the hospital, but all returned negative.

She was then informed that she had overexerted herself and had fainted from exhaustion and needed proper bed rest to recover.

“All through December, I worked every single day, and even when my staff traveled for the season celebration, I still kept working. No days off, no stretches, nothing… just a walking corpse working tirelessly to cater for others, forgetting myself,” she explained.

Who is Nollywood actress Sarah Martins?

Sarah Martins has gained prominence in Nigeria beyond her acting career due to her philanthropic efforts.

In October 2025, she stirred drama online after announcing that she had received a ₦20 million donation from Seyi Tinubu.

The president’s son later clarified by saying the money was not personally from him.

Reactions to Sarah Martins recounting hospitalisation

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Sarah Martins’ unfortunate illness, with many well-wishes coming from fellow celebrities.

realangelaokorie said:

"You are healed, in Jesus name, amen 🙏."

destinyetikoofficial wrote:

"Please rest o. It's stress. Sorry boo."

symply_tacha commented:

"You will be fine🥺❤️ get well soon."

edopride said:

"Actors and actresses in Nigeria work so hard …they truly deserve more rest. Wishing her a speedy recovery."

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar requests support

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar opened up on her health challenges in a touching post that went viral.

In a social media video, the actress appealed for financial assistance to undergo a life-saving surgery, stirring sympathetic reactions among netizens.

