Halima Abubakar has opened up about her health as she tries to raise funds for a major life-saving surgery

In a video on social media, the veteran Nollywood actress made an emotional plea for financial assistance

Many fans of Halima Abubakar took to social media to sympathise with her amid her current health issues

Veteran Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has made an emotional plea for financial support as her health continues to deteriorate due to her battle with a brain tumour.

In February 2025, the Nollywood actress publicly opened up about the health challenges that had affected her acting career and her finances for over six years.

She noted that she had been battling several health issues, including a brain tumour, and had taken three MRI tests at a medical facility in Turkey amid her struggles.

Halima accused her close friends and the Nollywood film industry of abandoning her amid the health woes, and also expressed frustration over accusations that she has been faking her illness.

The Instagram video of Halima Abubakar speaking about her health challenges is below:

Halima Abubakar appeals for support

In a recent conversation with YouTuber Odogwu Kiwi TV, Halima shared that her health condition had worsened and that she was suffering from a brain tumour that had affected her ability to sleep.

The Nollywood actress noted that she had undergone multiple surgeries before an MRI test uncovered the tumour in her head.

Halima stated that only a few of her colleagues in the film industry had reached out to her since she was diagnosed with the terminal illness, stating:

"I found out that I have a brain tumour. I have done two or three surgeries now, but I found out through an MRI that I have a tumour in my brain. That is the reason why I can't sleep."

"I feel like it has been taking so long. I have been trying my way and doing things to not disturb anybody. I have not worked in a long time, so begging people seems like a big deal right now because only two or three of my colleagues have reached out to me."

Halima stated that she had been going through therapy to help her sleep and had spent a lot of money to purchase medicines for her treatment and take medical tests.

The Nigerian actress also appealed for financial donations to undergo a life-saving brain surgery to remove the growth.

The YouTube video of Halima Abubakar appealing for financial support amid her battle with a brain tumour is below:

Who is Halima Abubakar?

Halima Abubakar is an award-winning veteran Nollywood actress born on June 12, 1985, in Kano, Nigeria.

She began her acting career in the Nollywood film industry in 2001 and has featured in various films with other top stars like Richard Mofe Damijo, Ken Erics, Yvonne Jegede, Toyin Abraham, John Dumelo, Tonto Dikeh, Desmond Elliot, and Zack Orji.

Notable projects from Halima's filmography include Men in Love, Okafor's Law, Gangster Paradise, Area Mama, and Ladies Gang, and in 2011, she was the recipient of the Afro Hollywood Best Actress award.

The Nollywood actress is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Modehouse Entertainment, a music label and entertainment management company in Nigeria.

In October 2024, Halima was suspended from the Nollywood industry over alleged professional misconduct.

Fans sympathise with Halima Abubakar over health

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Elizabethkado8373 said:

"God will heal you, my favourite star, and I am happy that through this story, you have learnt a lot from humanity."

Kirasworld665 commented:

"It pains me for you, Halima. You are growing fast, then all of a sudden. May God help you."

Franchescaasamoah3046 wrote:

"I hope the industry and some well-to-do people help her. May sickness not be our portion in life. Amen."

