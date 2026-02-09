A throwback video of the late Ebony Reigns has resurfaced as her family and loved ones marked eight years since her passing

This occurred after the singer’s family visited her grave on Sunday, February 8, 2026, to pray and lay a wreath for her commemoration

The video of the musician displaying her singing talent has triggered massive reactions on social media as her fans mourn her passing

An old video of the late Ghanaian artist, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, widely known as Ebony Reigns, has resurfaced as her family and friends celebrate her 8th anniversary.

The late Ebony Reigns' family visits her grave to pray and lay a wreath in remembrance while observing her 8th anniversary. Image Credit:@ Ebony Reigns, @abathegreat

Source: Instagram

On February 8, 2019, Ghana's music industry was thrown into a state of mourning when it was announced that Ebony Reigns had passed on. She died at age 20, bringing sorrow to the hearts of her fans.

According to reports, she died in a fatal car accident while travelling to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani. Unfortunately, Ebony was with her friend, Francisca Maame Yaa Teboa Nkansah and Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee, a Ghana Air Force soldier, when the tragedy occurred, causing their untimely death.

For years now, the family of the singer has been visiting her grave every February 8, as a sign of remembrance.

Ebony Reigns' family marks her 8th anniversary

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, the family of Ebony Reigns, together with some friends, visited her tomb at the Osu Cemetery to mark her 8th anniversary. The grieving family of the singer laid a wreath in honour of her.

Her father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, who was wearing an all-black attire, emotionally shared some thoughts and sprayed her tomb. He asked her spirit to unleash favour upon family and friends who were present.

Meanwhile, her mother, who had a heavy heart, shed tears explaining how dearly she missed her daughter. Ebony's sister, Happy Opoku Kwarteng, also disclosed how celebrating her anniversary has become a yearly ritual in her honour.

Watch the Instagram video of Ebony Reigns' family at her graveside:

Old video of Ebony Reigns resurfaces

Amid the celebration, a throwback video of Ebony Reigns has resurfaced, sparking massive sadness among the fans of the singer on social media.

In the video, Ebony Reigns could be seen vibing to one of Stonebwoy’s hit songs titled “Bawasaaba”.

The singer, who was in black attire and her usual dreadlocks, was seen singing the song while it played in the background.

Watch the throwback Instagram video of Ebony Reigns below:

Ebony Reigns' throwback video sparks reactions

Social media users who came across the video couldn't help but pay respect to the late artist. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Jennifer Opoku wrote:

“Eight years still feels like yesterday. Sleep well, black beauty.”

Beabae wrote:

“If she knew that day would be her end, she would have slept until the next day. Ahhh!! My love, may God continue to keep you in the bosom of Abraham.”

Matilda Odame wrote:

“Oh, where are you now?”

Ruby Dior wrote:

“May her soul rest in peace.”

A throwback video of the late Ebony Reigns resurfaces as her family marks eight years since her passing. Image credit: @Ebony Reigns

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

