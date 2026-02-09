Ebony Reigns: Old Video Resurfaces As Family Marks 8th Anniversary of Her Death
- A throwback video of the late Ebony Reigns has resurfaced as her family and loved ones marked eight years since her passing
- This occurred after the singer’s family visited her grave on Sunday, February 8, 2026, to pray and lay a wreath for her commemoration
- The video of the musician displaying her singing talent has triggered massive reactions on social media as her fans mourn her passing
An old video of the late Ghanaian artist, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, widely known as Ebony Reigns, has resurfaced as her family and friends celebrate her 8th anniversary.
On February 8, 2019, Ghana's music industry was thrown into a state of mourning when it was announced that Ebony Reigns had passed on. She died at age 20, bringing sorrow to the hearts of her fans.
According to reports, she died in a fatal car accident while travelling to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani. Unfortunately, Ebony was with her friend, Francisca Maame Yaa Teboa Nkansah and Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee, a Ghana Air Force soldier, when the tragedy occurred, causing their untimely death.
For years now, the family of the singer has been visiting her grave every February 8, as a sign of remembrance.
Ebony Reigns' family marks her 8th anniversary
On Sunday, February 8, 2026, the family of Ebony Reigns, together with some friends, visited her tomb at the Osu Cemetery to mark her 8th anniversary. The grieving family of the singer laid a wreath in honour of her.
Her father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, who was wearing an all-black attire, emotionally shared some thoughts and sprayed her tomb. He asked her spirit to unleash favour upon family and friends who were present.
Meanwhile, her mother, who had a heavy heart, shed tears explaining how dearly she missed her daughter. Ebony's sister, Happy Opoku Kwarteng, also disclosed how celebrating her anniversary has become a yearly ritual in her honour.
Watch the Instagram video of Ebony Reigns' family at her graveside:
Old video of Ebony Reigns resurfaces
Amid the celebration, a throwback video of Ebony Reigns has resurfaced, sparking massive sadness among the fans of the singer on social media.
In the video, Ebony Reigns could be seen vibing to one of Stonebwoy’s hit songs titled “Bawasaaba”.
The singer, who was in black attire and her usual dreadlocks, was seen singing the song while it played in the background.
Watch the throwback Instagram video of Ebony Reigns below:
Ebony Reigns' throwback video sparks reactions
Social media users who came across the video couldn't help but pay respect to the late artist. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.
Jennifer Opoku wrote:
“Eight years still feels like yesterday. Sleep well, black beauty.”
Beabae wrote:
“If she knew that day would be her end, she would have slept until the next day. Ahhh!! My love, may God continue to keep you in the bosom of Abraham.”
Matilda Odame wrote:
“Oh, where are you now?”
Ruby Dior wrote:
“May her soul rest in peace.”
Ebony's family dances to her hit song
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a video of Ebony Reigns' mother and sister dancing to one of her hit songs.
The video came after the family celebrated the deceased's 7th funeral anniversary by visiting her gravesite.
For many fans, the mother and sister's profound moments brought flashbacks of the late young singer.
