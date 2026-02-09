Faithia Williams and her family have been bereaved following the demise of her mother on Saturday, February 7, 2026

The award-winning Nollywood actress shared the sad information regarding how she heard about her mother's demise online

Faithia Williams's fans and colleagues took to social media to mourn and offer their condolences to the veteran movie star

Award-winning veteran Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has announced the demise of her mother.

Veteran Nollywood actress Faithia Williams loses her mother on the eve of her 55th birthday party. Photo source: @faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

Faithia Williams shared the news of her late mother's untimely passing in an emotional post on Monday, February 9, 2026.

What happened to Faithia Williams's late mother?

The exact circumstances of Faithia's mother's demise remain unknown, with the actress only indicating that she passed away on Saturday, February 7, 2026, a day before she held her 55th birthday party with her loved ones.

In the emotional Instagram post, the popular actress from Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah movie noted that the news of her mother's death was concealed from her until her 55th birthday celebration was over on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Faithia described her late mother as her “cheerleader, prayer warrior, best friend, and gist partner,” adding that the reality of her passing had yet to dawn on her after receiving the news.

The seasoned Nollywood actress noted that she and her family had decided to keep the matter private for now.

She also requested prayers and support from the public for her family as they grieved over the loss of their matriarch.

Ghanaian Highlife legend Ebo Taylor dies at 90 on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Photo credit: @ebo.taylor

Source: Instagram

Faithia also added that she and her family would publicly announce her late mother's burial arrangements later.

Sharing a photo of her late mother, she wrote:

"Dear friends, it was my 55th birthday on Thursday, February 5. However, I chose to have a party yesterday, Sunday. Unbeknownst to me, my beloved mother died on the eve of my party, and the news was cruelly kept away from me."

"The reality of her passing has not totally dawned on me because she was my cheerleader, prayer warrior, best friend, and gist partner wrapped in the invaluable gift of a mother."

"Whilst I have taken solace in Allah (SWT), the Williams' family has decided to keep things very private for now. Your love and prayers will mean a lot to my siblings and me during this period. Burial details will be announced later. Thank you, Faithia Williams."

The Instagram post of Faithia Williams announcing the death of her mother is below:

Faithia Williams's mother's death stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Wumitoriola commented:

"Oh no. Only God can comfort you, as I can't imagine how this will hit you. May God rest her soul 💔."

Kikelomoadeyemi said:

"OMG, please accept my condolences. 🙏 May her gentle soul rest in peace 🙏."

Bidemimustapha wrote:

"May God Almighty be pleased with her and forgive her shortcomings 🙏. My condolences, Ma."

Legendary highlife musician Ebo Taylor dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary highlife musician Ebo Taylor died on Sunday, February 8, 2026, a month after her 90th birthday.

The news of the music icon's death was announced on Instagram by the handlers of his social media accounts.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn Ebo Taylor following the news of his untimely passing.

