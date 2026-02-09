Kwame Ato, described as a galamsey kingpin, shared during a TikTok live session that he has set conditions to reverse the curse he placed on Trouble Carlos

Kwame Ato listed his demands to lift the curse, insisting that spiritual actions cannot be undone by apologies alone

The revelation has sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning the seriousness of the demands as Trouble Carlos, known for addressing public issues, remains silent

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing social media standoff between alleged galamsey kingpin Kwame Ato and Ghanaian TikToker Trouble Carlos, after Ato went live to outline what he says it would take to reverse a curse he previously placed.

Kwame Ato goes live and sets conditions for reversing the 'curse' on Trouble Carlos. Image credit: Kwame Ato Asare, Trouble Carlos, Rozefs Tourism

Source: TikTok

During a live interaction with followers on TikTok, the notorious Galamsey Kingpin Kwame Ato described himself as deeply offended by what he called repeated false claims made about him online.

He maintained that Trouble Carlos, a TikToker known for addressing public and social issues, crossed a line by spreading information he insists is untrue and damaging to his name and family.

According to Ato, the matter has now moved beyond online arguments. He told his audience that spiritual actions, once taken, cannot simply be undone with apologies.

In a calm but firm tone, he shared that reversing the curse would require specific conditions to be met.

Kwame Ato listed valuable demands

Among his demands, Ato mentioned a brand new V8 vehicle and cows, which he said are necessary as part of the process to settle the matter spiritually.

He stressed that these demands were not made lightly and insisted they reflect the seriousness of what he believes has been done to him.

Without meeting those conditions, he said, there would be no reversal.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The live session quickly spread across social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Some users expressed disbelief and concern over how far the feud has gone, while others questioned the implications of such demands being made publicly.

As of now, Trouble Carlos has not publicly responded to the latest development, but the situation continues to generate debate online.

Kwame Ato rained curses on Trouble Carlos

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a tense and unsettling moment had unfolded online after a video involving so-called galamsey kingpin, Kwame Ato, and TikTok personality Trouble Carlos went viral, drawing strong reactions from social media users across Ghana.

In an earlier video posted on TikTok, Kwame Ato accused Trouble Carlos of spreading false stories about him.

He claimed that the allegations had deeply hurt him and warned the TikToker to stop mentioning his name.

Ato stated that he had kept quiet for a long time, but the continuous commentary had pushed him to speak out.

Spiritual leader Ajagurajah uses two toys in an attempt to curse TikToker Glogee over her recent claims that he has no power. Image: Glogee, Ajaguarajah

Source: TikTok

Ajagurajah cursed TikToker, Glogee

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that in a heated argument between Ajagurajah and TikToker Glogee, the spiritualist rained curses on the content creator.

During his live session, he rained heavy curses on her, going as far as to extend the invocation to her family, friends and children.

Ajagurajah then brought out two toy figures, suggesting that these represented Glogee’s children as he made a demonstration during the session.

Source: YEN.com.gh