An obroni man strolling through the lively streets of Accra has sparked conversation after sharing his blunt assessment of English accents across West Africa, singling out Ghana as the easiest to understand.

An obroni man praises Ghana’s English accent, saying it is clearer to understand than Nigeria’s. Image credit: Davud Akhundzada/TikToker.

In a TikTok video, the traveller known as Davud Akhundzada reflected on his encounters, praising the clarity he experienced locally while contrasting it with challenges elsewhere.

With traffic humming and city life unfolding behind him, he explained that navigating conversations in Ghana felt natural and effortless.

According to Davud, the spoken English he encountered in the country sounded easy to foreigners trying to find their footing in a new environment.

Tourist praises Ghana's English accent

That ease, he insisted, stood apart from his broader travels.

“With the language, I have almost no problem at all, and I understand the accent very clearly,” he said, stressing his comfort while engaging residents during his stay.

His remarks positioned Ghana’s communication style as welcoming and straightforward, particularly for visitors unfamiliar with regional speech patterns.

However, the tone shifted as Davud compared that experience with another destination.

He recounted encountering obstacles in Nigeria, describing situations where following conversations became difficult despite English being spoken.

“In West African countries I have been to, I have a problem in Nigeria… I have such a hard time understanding their English accent,” he remarked, adding that it sometimes sounded to him like a local language.

Still, he returned to emphasising his positive encounters in Ghana, concluding, “But here in Ghana, I speak very clearly.”

His comments have since ignited debate online, with viewers weighing in on accents, identity, and communication across borders.

Reactions to obroni man on Ghana-Nigeria accents

Netizens have flooded the comments section, sharing their takes on the tourist’s video.

Below are some of the reactions to his observations.

Itz_Rashid wrote:

"Speed said they speak another English 😂😂."

Agrasco The Gals Prefect shared:

"Nigeria dier s3 African India ooo."

alexispacker16 shared:

"I’m a Nigerian, but truth be told Ghanaian are more educated, that's why we come to school there, this is a truth. It was the Igbo people who taught us English, so imagine."

NORA DEDE commented:

"Ghanaians speak British English 👍👍👍."

Goldenstargh1 wrote:

"Ghana is God's second country 🙌."

@Minus One wrote:

"Nigeria was colonised by Dr Congo😂😂."

