Reverend Obofour went live on TikTok to deny rumours that he was planning to travel to Kumasi to engage or marry another woman

The preacher admitted that the false stories have emotionally weakened him and appealed to his wife to stop crying and avoid responding to trolls online

He explained that the most painful rumour was the claim that he was secretly preparing to wed another woman, stressing that lies spread faster than the truth

Popular Ghanaian preacher Reverend Obofour has finally addressed the rumours surrounding his marriage after days of intense speculation on social media.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, the outspoken pastor opened up about how the allegations have affected him and his family.

According to Rev Obofour, the stories circulating online have weakened him emotionally.

He described the rumours as painful lies that continue to spread despite having no truth in them.

He firmly denied claims that he was planning to travel to Kumasi to engage or marry another woman, calling the reports completely false.

Rev Obofour pleaded with Queen Ciara

During the live session, Reverend Obofour made a heartfelt appeal to his wife, Queen Ciara.

He pleaded with her to stop crying and to stay away from social media battles, urging her not to go live again to respond to trolls.

He explained that engaging with people online only worsens the pain and gives room for more falsehoods to grow.

He further shared that whenever his wife appears on live, looking emotional, it is usually because she has heard a rumour that deeply hurts her.

Rev Obofour singled out one particular claim that troubled his wife the most, the allegation that he was secretly preparing to wed another woman in Kumasi.

The preacher stressed that lies often move faster and hit harder than the truth, but insisted that the rumours had no foundation.

He called on the public to ignore the false narratives and allow his family some peace as they deal with the situation privately.

The live video has since generated massive reactions online, with many sympathising with the couple and urging calm amid the controversy.

Wedding photos of Reverend Obofour and Ciara resurfaced

Throwback photos of Reverend Obofour's wedding with his wife, Queen Ciara, have emerged amid social media chatter about their marriage.

Rumours emerged online that Obofour, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), was not in a good place with his wife.

The photos, put together in a video slideshow, showed moments from the walk down the aisle to the signing ceremony, among others.

While Obofour may be one of the richest pastors in Ghana at the moment, he was not this rich during his wedding, and it showed in the modesty of the ceremony.

YEN.com.gh understands the couple had their wedding on August 29, 2010, and would be celebrating their 16th anniversary in about six months.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour clashed with a fan who asked him boldly about his alleged side chick, Maame Sika.

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, who seemed furious, jabbed the fan for being 'too inquisitive'.

The unexpected reaction from Rev Obofour has triggered massive reactions from social media users.

