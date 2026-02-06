Controversial Ghanaian social media personality, Young Don, has candidly opened up about his alleged deportation from the United States

In a TikTok post, the content creator shared an update on his immigration status, weeks after stirring outrage online by falsely claiming to be seriously ill and broke

The post shared by Young Don stirred mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians unsure about his claims due to his history of sharing false information

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality Young Don has opened up for the first time about his alleged deportation woes.

Young Don addresses claims that he has been deported from the United States of America. Image credit: @youngdon640

On Friday, January 2, 2026, Young Don returned to social media after a long hiatus and sparked controversy after claiming to be ill.

In a video, he stated that a leg injury he had previously sustained in an accident had worsened.

He claimed that doctors informed him that they needed to amputate one of his legs due to the severity of the injury and that he risked losing his other leg if he failed to undergo the surgery.

The content creator added that the financial burdens of his plight had left him bankrupt and accused family members and loved ones of abandoning him.

Young Don added that his woes had worsened after he was deported from the United States of America to South Africa, where he had become stranded.

He also issued an apology to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and spiritual leader Ajagurajah for past insults he had hurled at them, indicating he was ready to turn over a new leaf amid his woes.

The TikTok video of Young Don speaking about his alleged health issues is below.

Young Don speaks about deportation woes

After Young Don’s January 2 video pleading for help went viral, Ajagurajah took to social media to celebrate, indicating his spiritual curses against the social media personality were finally working.

In a sharp rebuttal on January 7, Young Don disclosed that almost the entirety of his video pleading for help was false.

He claimed that he was in perfect health, was not bankrupt, and had not been deported from the United States but was simply on vacation in South Africa.

Despite his claims, Young Don appears to have made another U-turn in a post shared to TikTok on February 5, 2026.

The content creator shared an old photo of himself in New York City, wearing a sweatshirt with the city’s name on it and added a caption indicating that his immigration woes might still be ongoing.

“I miss New York awwwwww. So I can't go back again," he wrote, adding crying emojis.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post; while some said his caption amounted to a confession that he had truly been deported from the United States, others said it was another post trolling his detractors by sharing false information.

The TikTok post shared by Young Don is below.

