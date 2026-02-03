A 'galamsey kingpin' accused Trouble Carlos of spreading false stories about him on TikTok, claiming that the allegations pushed him to finally speak out

In a viral video, Kwame Ato said that he had performed a spiritual ritual near a sacred water body, blaming the TikToker for forcing him into the action

He called on spiritual forces to punish Trouble Carlos for lying and insulting his mother, saying that there will be consequences for the content creator

A tense and unsettling moment has unfolded online after a video involving so-called galamsey kingpin, Kwame Ato, and TikTok personality Trouble Carlos went viral, drawing strong reactions from social media users across Ghana.

Supposed galamsey kingpin Kwame Ato performs a spiritual act over claims by TikToker Trouble Carlos, as their feud escalates. Image credit: Kwame ato the fighter & Trouble Carlos

Source: TikTok

In an earlier video posted on TikTok, Kwame Ato accused Trouble Carlos of spreading false stories about him.

He claimed that the allegations had deeply hurt him and warned the TikToker to stop mentioning his name.

Ato stated that he had kept quiet for a long time, but the continuous commentary had pushed him to speak out.

He added that if the verbal attacks did not stop, there would be consequences.

Watch the earlier TikTok video below:

Kwame Ato rains curse on Trouble Carlos

Not long after that warning, Kwame Ato appeared in another video that quickly caught attention.

This time, he was seen in a forest setting near a small water body, standing beside a hole he said he had dug and covered with a red cloth.

Ato said the place should not be taken for granted, describing the water body, known as Nana Odi Abone, as spiritually powerful.

Watch the TikTok video of Kwame Ato invoking the gods below:

According to the so-called galamsey kingpin, he does not talk much, but when he is triggered, it means the pain has gone too far.

He blamed Trouble Carlos for forcing him into what he described as a spiritual act, saying such matters are not handled at police stations.

Ato accused Carlos of lying about being beaten and having his fingers cut off, and said the insults against his mother had crossed a serious line.

In the video, Kwame Ato stepped into the water and poured wine, calling on spiritual forces to deal with Trouble Carlos amid their feud.

Watch another TikTok video of the invocation below:

Kwame Ato insisted he was not asking for death, but wanted Carlos to suffer the consequences of his actions.

He added that if the TikToker later came back to seek forgiveness, he would need to bring a sheep as compensation.

Netizens react to Kwame Ato invoking curses

The video has left many viewers worried, with others calling for calm as emotions continue to run high online.

Check some of the comments below:

Madrisdistas commented:

"Do the gods know trouble Carlos?"

Atoliya commented:

"Trouble carlos in trouble 😁."

Baron commented:

"So where were the gods when they…………. Okay, let me reserve my comment 😅😅😅."

Amina commented:

"It won’t work, he is overseas 😢."

landlordbullet commented:

"What I know is the gods don’t really like camera works but aside that, everything that has been done here is scary and powerful."

Spiritual leader Ajagurajah uses two toys in an attempt to curse TikToker Glogee over her recent claims that he has no power. Image: Glogee, Ajaguarajah

Source: TikTok

Ajaguarjah rains curses on TikToker Glogee

In related coverage, YEN.com.gh reported that social media personality Glogee had recently challenged spiritual leader Ajagurajah on TikTok, claiming he has no powers and his actions are just intimidation.

In response, during a live session, he rained curses on the content creator and her family, friends, and children, using toys to show what would befall them, with his actions sparking negative reactions online.

Source: YEN.com.gh