2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Selorm Magdalene Gadah, popularly known as Selorm, looked gorgeous in a ready-made outfit for her graduation ceremony

The newly married bride has joined the list of female influencers inspiring their fans to pursue higher education after fame

Some social media users have commented on Queen Selorm's high fashion sense and makeup for the photoshoot

2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Selorm Magdalene Gadah, popularly known as Selorm, has graduated with a Master’s degree.

The beauty queen shared breathtaking photos from her graduation ceremony on Instagram.

2023 GMB winner Selorm slays in a stylish outfit as she bags a Master's degree. Photo credit: @its_selorm.

2023 GMB Winner Selorm bags Master’s degree

Ghanaian beauty queen Selorm has attained another academic milestone after graduating from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

She earned her Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy, with the celebrated musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy, as her classmate.

2023 GMB winner Selorm looks ethereal in gorgeous African print dresses for her recent photoshoot ahead of her graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @its_selorm.

For the graduation ceremony, the celebrity model looked elegant in a long-sleeved dress and brown high heels. She wore bold makeup and styled her hair in black curls as she posed for the cameras.

Reactions as Selorm bags Master's from GIMPA

Some social media users have commented on the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner's video as she graduated from GIMPA.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Eethor Gh commented:

"The wedding ring alone be 200k dollars. Those who no believe for tie apart."

Freeman Kporxah commented:

"Congratulations ...everything na double double."

Danny Worlanyo Dugah stated:

"Congratulations."

De Gwava Zeen stated:

"Wow, congratulations, Selorm."

Cindy Delali Dzebu stated:

"This year is for you, dear. Congratulations."

Belinda-Rose Senam Dadzie-Sam commented:

"I'm so proud of you, Selorm. A huge congratulations on your graduation day!.Cheers to many more successes."

Korkor Sika stated:

"Double congratulations."

Selase Prince Dogbe stated:

"Congratulations, you made it."

2023 GMB winner remembers mom at wedding

2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner Queen Selorm looked radiant in a stylish white lace ensemble for her church wedding.

The bride held her late mother’s portrait during a touching photoshoot, symbolising how much she missed her and how happy her mother would have been to see her on her big day.

Queen Selorm held back tears to ensure her makeup stayed intact during her star-studded wedding ceremony.

2023 GMB winner rocks stylish kente gown

Queen Selorm has inspired many of her followers with her bridal look for her wedding ceremony. She looked like a goddess in a perfectly fitted, corseted kente gown that highlighted her curves.

The beautiful young bride also wowed with a graceful Barbie-inspired hairstyle as she posed with her husband after their traditional wedding ceremony.

The handsome groom turned heads with his custom-made three-piece ensemble and a Mobutu hat with embroidery on it.

