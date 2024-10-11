2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful beauty pageant winner Akua GMB celebrated her 36th birthday on Friday, October 11, 2024

The former beauty queen took to her Instagram page to share an emotional message along with beautiful photos

Many Ghanaian celebrities and social media users thronged to the comments section to celebrate Akua GMB's bday

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, celebrated her 36th birthday on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Akua GMB celebrates birthday with message, photos

Akua GMB took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself from her pre-birthday shoot as she marked her new milestone.

In the photos, the chief executive officer of Jewel Fashion wore heavy makeup, highlighting her beauty as she dazzled with her poses.

Akua GMB, previously married to Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng, looked glamorous as she rocked two beautiful evening gowns from her fashion designer.

In the captions of her social media posts, the former beauty queen wrote short and touching messages to herself. In one post, she shared a Bible verse from Psalm 91.

In a separate post, she thanked God for giving her the strength to overcome many challenges in her life.

"Onyame ahu me mɔbɔ!!! Thank you EL-Shaddai for the grace to conquer, overcome and overturn every situation for my good !! I am a living testimony! ❤️❤️❤️."

Check out Akua GMB's social media posts below:

Fans celebrate Akua GMB on her birthday

Many Ghanaian celebrities and social media users thronged to the comment section with birthday wishes for Akua GMB. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their reactions.

iamtimakumkum commented:

"Happy Birthday sis. Age gracefully."

afuaasantewaasingathon commented:

"Happy birthday sis. Akuaaaaaaa😍😍😍😍."

agnes.asantuaa commented:

"Awwwww my pretty Queen. May God increase you in all areas of your life. Agudie papabi …..chai I love you my pretty Queen…..May Heaven’s answer you quickly when u call. Have a memorable birthday."

clementosuarez commented:

"Happy birthday to the one I love. Enjoy your beautiful new year."

roy_e_nyamekye commented:

"Happy womb escape Miss, more Grace 🎂🎉🍷🍾🎊."

elizdianse commented:

"It's the world jewelry day, happy birthday my own Akua papabi. You are blessed beyond 😍😍😍."

Akua GMB slays in denim jeans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akua GMB wore a long-sleeve cropped shirt and jeans to Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's Love Night Concert.

The former beauty queen was spotted showcasing her impressive Adowa dance moves at the concert at the Grand Arena on Valentine's Day.

