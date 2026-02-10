Pastor Agyemang Elvis has taken firm action following an attempt to set his church on fire

He shared that the incident was already unfolding quietly inside the church before a sudden alert changed everything

The pastor assured members that the church would recover and that prayers would continue despite the scare

Pastor Agyemang Elvis, General Superintendent of Grace Mountains Ministry, has finally spoken after the disturbing fire incident at his church auditorium, and his words carried both pain and resolve.

According to the pastor, the auditorium has always been open because people come in to pray at all hours of the day.

He explained that at almost any time, the place is half-full of worshippers seeking comfort, salvation, and direction.

Closing the doors has never been easy because prayer does not follow a timetable.

However, everything changed after the recent incident.

Grace Mountains auditorium closed till further notice

Speaking openly, Pastor Elvis said that from now until further notice, no one will be allowed into the auditorium to pray.

He admitted that the decision was painful but necessary, especially after realising how close the church came to a major disaster.

He questioned the level of hatred involved in the act, wondering how someone could walk into a place of worship, pretend to be praying, and then pour fuel around with the intention of setting it on fire.

According to him, the suspect blended in quietly, making it difficult for anyone to suspect foul play.

Pastor Elvis shared that the situation was only stopped because someone monitoring the CCTV noticed something unusual and quickly alerted the security team.

Their swift response helped contain the fire before it spread further.

Despite the damage caused, the pastor made it clear that the incident would not stop the church’s mission.

He assured members that the auditorium would be fixed and that prayers would continue, even if not in the same physical space for now.

For him, the message is simple. The building can be repaired, but the spirit of prayer will not be broken.

Netizens reacted to Pastor Elvis's decision

Social media users to Pastor Elvis's reaction to the fire incident.

They shared their mixed reactions, with some sharing how insensitive for someone to attempt such a thing.

Check out some comments below:

Madesi commented:

"Why are people like this, honestly? This man minds his business and just preaches and prays. What really is the hate about?"

Mr.Mills7 commented:

"The Chinese are assembling cars, phones, computers, and things beyond human imagination. We, on the other hand, are praying on a Monday, all in the name of revival. Yet we still give the little we have as offerings and go home hungry. With the hope that God will provide. THIS IS MADNESS."

Akwasi Opoku Gyimah commented:

"People ignorantly claim that Antoa is not powerful because someone stole something from them… bla bla…..if the god they are serving has any power, how can someone burn his altar. I know this won’t sound sweet to them, but it is the reality."

ekow_hammond3 commented:

"The heart of man is desperately wicked."

Mr.AHENKORAH commented:

"This is a sign that the world is full of hate, don’t joke with your prayer life, brethren."

CCTV footage of Alpha Hour fire incident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the woman who attempted to burn the Mountain of Grace Ministry has since gone viral on social media.

The suspect was seen moving around the auditorium while sprinkling a flammable substance believed to be kerosene or petrol on chairs and other items inside the church.

Moments later, parts of the auditorium were set ablaze, which destroyed several valuable church properties.

