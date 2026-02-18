Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Mamprobi Polyclinic Case: Police Rescue Baby After Apprehending Suspect
Politics

Mamprobi Polyclinic Case: Police Rescue Baby After Apprehending Suspect

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • The newborn allegedly stolen from Mamprobi Polyclinic has been found and returned to the mother following the arrest of the suspect on February 18
  • The incident, which occurred on February 17, 2026, involved a middle-aged woman reportedly posing as a nurse while the mother was still recovering
  • A man at the scene reportedly demanded access to CCTV footage to help trace the suspect, a move that has drawn widespread reactions on social media

The newborn baby, alleged to have been stolen from the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra, has reportedly been found and returned to the mother.

Police reportedly rescue the newborn, allegedly stolen at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra, after arresting the suspect on February 18, 2026. Photo credit: UGC.
Source: UGC

According to a video by Ghanaian blogger @tinanewsg, the baby was rescued after the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Background on the Mamprobi baby theft case

The troubling incident at Mamprobi reportedly occurred on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and has since dominated online conversations, drawing the attention of security authorities.

Blogger highlights corridor and bed linked to Mamprobi polyclinic baby theft case

The case is centred on the alleged disappearance of a newborn, who was reportedly taken by a middle-aged woman said to have been posing as a nurse.

According to online discussions, the child’s mother had undergone surgery and was reportedly recovering when the unfortunate events at the hospital took place.

Witnesses described the scene at the Mamprobi Polyclinic as emotional, with the mother visibly shaken, while her relatives and hospital administrators engaged in urgent discussions behind closed doors.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Man demands CCTV footage from Mamprobi Polyclinic

While facilities management was busily seeking a solution to the incident, a concerned man present at the scene stepped forward and demanded the CCTV footage.

In a video circulating on social media, the young man was captured pressing management to urgently provide recordings that could assist in tracing the suspect.

He argued firmly that accessing surveillance evidence would offer an 'easy route' to identifying whoever was responsible and possibly recovering the missing child.

His intervention became the centre of attention online, fuelling intense reactions as viewers weighed in on security protocols and the safety of patients within medical facilities.

Prophet Immanuel Light's 2025 prophecy appears to be fulfilled after Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft

Reactions to rescue of Mamprobi stolen baby

Following the rescue of the alleged Mamprobi Polyclinic stolen child, netizens thronged the comments section of the video shared by @tinanewsg to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@monagucciofficial said:

"Yessss…the owners of the land..!! I love them…rough!"

@mimagifty also said:

"Thanks be to God."

@trendsbytilly commented:

"Hallelujah to the highest."

@efya_ginaa also commented

"@ghpoliceservice ankasaa mo y3 too much 👏👏👏👏 well done "

@abenaa_piesie wrote:

"Thank you Jesus."
Aba Dope, Ghanaian TiTok star, Mamprobi Polyclinic, Greater Accra, baby thief, newborn baby, Ghana Police Service.
Aba Dope reacts to the alleged theft of a newborn at Mamprobi Polyclinic, describing the incident as deeply heartbreaking. Photo credit: Aba Dope/Facebook.
Source: Instagram

Aba Dope reacts to Mamprobi Polyclinic incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok star and entrepreneur, Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dope, has reacted to the alleged theft of a newborn at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra.

According to reports, a person had allegedly sneaked into the hospital premises and made away with the baby without the knowledge of the authorities, taking a motorcycle waiting outside the facility.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

