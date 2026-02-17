Prophet Emmanuel Micah has offered deep insight into the prophetic ministry and what there is to know, as the focus shifts to the role of preachers sharing visions in Ghanaian society

Prophecy is an essential part of Christianity and a major component as far as the church is concerned.

In Ghana, the role of the prophet cannot be overemphasised, with many of them gaining nationwide recognition and attention.

Popular preacher, Prophet Emmanuel Micah, advises Ghanaians on signs to look out for when it comes to prophecy. Photo credit: @UGC

Source: UGC

In recent times, prophetic declarations have courted much attention, even leading to instances where state security agencies like the Ghana Police Service issued an order banning church leaders from issuing doom prophecies during 31st Watch Night Services in the past.

The Office of the Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, on August 10, 2025, also issued a statement calling for prophecies of national interest to be submitted to the office for review.

Over the years, many who hold the title prophet have come under scrutiny, with some being hailed when their prophetic declarations on events come to fruition.

Those who are not fortunate enough to see the manifestation of their prophecies often open themselves up to sharp criticism and bashing.

Recent events, including the New Patriotic Party's presidential primary, were a typical example, with some prophets in the country foretelling who would win the contest.

In an exclusive interview with Prophet Emmanuel Micah, the founder of Joy Prayer Ministries, YEN.com.gh sought to find out what Ghanaians must understand about prophetic ministry and what it entails.

Prophet Emmanuel Micah: Giving declarations on events

As one who has been in prophetic ministry for years, Prophet Emmanuel Micah is no stranger to prophecies and has never shied away from making known prophecies about pending events.

In the build-up to the NPP presidential primary, he made headlines over a bold declaration that former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would emerge victorious, thereby gaining the nod to represent the party in the 2028 general elections.

However, Prophet Emmanuel Micah was not able to meet the top hierarchy of the party to personally share the vision he had about the election.

"The prophecy was about the NPP and Bawumia still maintaining his position as the flagbearer. I was not able to have a meeting with the top people in the NPP, but I was opportuned to be on an interview in order to tell my vision and explain why he would be maintained as the flagbearer."

Unfulfilled prophecies and implications in Ghana

On the issue of unfulfilled prophecies, Prophet Emmanuel Micah said one thing worth noting is that being shown a vision of an impending event and having that prophecy manifest are two different things, which people must take notice of.

He explained that prophecies have conditions attached to them, buttressing his point with scripture by citing the example of the birth of Jesus and the message which came to Joseph, instructing him to flee with the baby.

There is one thing to see a vision, and there is another thing for the vision to manifest. Even with Jesus, the angel of the Lord instructed Joseph to run away with the baby. If he did not, baby Jesus would have died in spite of all the prophecies. So prophecies have conditions attached to them, and when those conditions are not met, the prophecies may not come to pass. Also, one standard that could be used to analyse a prophecy is logical reasoning and then relating it to the things of the spirit."

Prophet Bernard ElBernard steps aside after his vision about Kennedy Agyapong and the presidential primary failed to materialise. Photo credit: @Prophet Bernard ElBernard/Facebook

Source: Facebook

ElBernard's decision after his failed prophecy

Turning to Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun's decision to offer an apology and take a break from preaching in the wake of his failed prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong winning the election, Prophet Emmanuel Micah opined that personal sentiment and emotions had gotten the better of his fellow man of God.

He also added that his colleague in the ministry had failed to carefully analyse the vision he had about the election.

"So, with him, emotions were involved. Even when the realms were changing, he did not go back to check and let the people know this, and that was happening. So, for him, getting the prophecy wrong is because of personal sentiment, which means he broke the code of conduct for a prophet. Immediately you add personal sentiment to your prophecy, you are breaking the code of conduct, and you may fail."

Prophet Emmanuel Micah, however, commended ElBernard for his apology.

"And his apologising is very good. Every human being has an opportunity for growth. So, he has the opportunity to go back and make things right and grow. So, that's it."

Ghanaian prophet discusses analysing visions on issues

Prophet Emmanuel Micah concluded by emphasising the need for people to analyse a prophecy and first watch out for signs.

He also encouraged fellow preachers to act accordingly and ensure that the necessary steps were taken for prophecies to manifest.

"My fellow prophets must know that we live in the physical realm and we see things in the physical realm, so physically they must put things in place and be sure that whatever they have seen in the spiritual realm is going to manifest. That is why the Bible says, 'faith without works is dead'."

Watch the YouTube video below:

Kevin Taylor defends Prophet ElBernard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor had expressed astonishment over the backlash Prophet ElBernard received over Kennedy Agyapong and the NPP flagbearer race.

Speaking on his programme, the outspoken US-based journalist noted that this was not the first time a prophet in Ghana had given a failed prophecy, especially concerning an election.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh