Angel Asiamah moved many Ghanaians online after sharing an emotional prayer for his wife, Nana Agradaa, asking God to protect and strengthen her as she continues serving her reduced jail term

The heartfelt post was accompanied by what appeared to be a digitally altered video of the embattled televangelist pleading with the public to remember her in prayers

Agradaa’s 15-year sentence was recently reduced to 12 calendar months by the Amasaman High Court, with her lawyer indicating she could be released as early as March 3, 2026

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has stirred emotions on social media after sharing a heartfelt prayer for his wife, accompanied by a digitally created video of her.

Former Ghanaian priestess turned pastor, Nana Agradaa, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

The prosecution stemmed from a 2022 church service, which she advertised in advance, promising the public that she could double whatever money was brought to her.

Nana Agradaa allegedly took the money brought to her by those who attended the service, never doubled it, and also refused to pay back the principal.

Amasaman High Court grants Nana Agradaa's appeal

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, the Amasaman High Court ruled on Nana Agradaa's appeal against her 15-year jail term.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Oppong-Twumasi upheld the arguments put forth by the preacher's lawyers that the Circuit Court judge was biased.

The High Court judge said the lower court judge adjudicated the case based on Nana Agradaa’s personality and not the actual crimes she was alleged to have committed.

The court therefore reduced Nana Agradaa’s sentence from 15 years to 12 calendar months.

Angel Asiamah prays for Nana Agradaa

In a post shared to his Facebook account on Tuesday, February 10, Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, shared a prayer for her well-being as she continues to serve her jail term.

He called on God to protect her in his heartfelt prayer.

Angel Asiamah also shared what appeared to be an AI-generated video of his wife pleading with Ghanaians to remember her in prayers.

According to her lawyer, Nana Agradaa could be released from prison by March 3, 2026, at the earliest.

Asiamah shares lessons from Nana Agradaa's plight

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, shared some spiritual lessons he had picked up from his wife's ordeal.

Addressing Nana Agradaa's church members on Sunday, February 8, he said that God had proven that if you rely on him, he would work things out for you.

He advised church members to pray harder whenever they get into trouble and never think about seeking interventions from 'other gods'.

