Nana Agradaa's successful appeal of her 15-year prison sentence faced a potential setback after a Ghanaian writer petitioned for a review

The controversial televangelist had been convicted for defrauding church members in a 2022 money-doubling scheme, but the High Court’s decision has sparked heated debate across social media

Reacting to the petition, Ghanaian lawyer Samuel Kissiedu gave clarity on the ruling, noting that the judge acted within his powers, even though some aspects of the decision were concerning

A new development has rocked Nana Agradaa’s appeal case after a Ghanaian writer petitioned the Attorney General to review her sentence reduction, prompting a reaction from a Ghanaian lawyer.

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

The court convicted her on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one charge of charlatanic advertisement in relation to a 2022 church service.

Nana Agradaa allegedly defrauded church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities on radio and television to lure unsuspecting individuals to her church.

Many attendees handed over money to the preacher, a former priestess turned pastor, at the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry church premises located at Weija in Accra.

Attendees later said their money was never returned, forcing two complainants to report her to the Ghana Police Service, who arrested the preacher and charged her before the court.

Nana Agradaa’s sentence reduced on appeal

On February 5, 2026, Nana Agradaa’s sentence was reduced on appeal.

The Amasaman High Court cut her sentence from 15 years to 12 months in jail, including time served.

Nana Agradaa’s original sentence was handed down on July 3, 2025, and had already served six months at the time of the sentence reduction.

According to her lawyer, the preacher may be released as early as March 3.

Below is an Instagram video of Nana Agradaa at the Amasaman High Court after her successful appeal.

Judicial review of Nana Agradaa’s appeal launched

On February 7, 2026, Ghanaian writer Albert Tomi, who describes himself as a ‘defender of Ghana’s sovereignty’, launched a petition for Nana Agradaa’s sentence to be repealed.

In a lengthy Facebook post, he called on the Chief Justice and other Ghanaian leaders to review the decision and provide clarity to the public on why the High Court judge reduced the sentence so drastically.

"As citizens, we respectfully request that the appropriate judicial authorities, under the supervision of the Chief Justice and the Judicial Council, consider providing a formal public clarification of the legal reasoning underpinning this sentence reduction, through constitutionally appropriate and institutionally sanctioned means," he wrote.

"I respectfully petition your esteemed offices to consider an institutional or administrative review, where permissible, of the sentencing decision within constitutional limits," he added.

Following his petition, Ghanaian lawyer Samule Kissiedu explained the rationale behind the judge’s decision, noting that he was within his rights to rule as he did, although he erred on a few points.

The TikTok video is below.

Nana Agradaa’s husband speaks after successful appeal

Addressing the Heaven Way Champion’s congregation on February 8, 2026, he opened up on the spiritual implications of his wife’s recent challenges.

