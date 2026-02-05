Imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has made her first public appearance after scoring a victory in her appeal against her 15-year jail sentence.

Agradaa makes First Public Appearance After Court Reduces Her 15-Year Prison Sentence to One Year

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, Agradaa appeared at the Amasaman High Court for the judgment ruling in her appeal case.

After a few hours of legal proceedings, the judge reduced the imprisoned televangelist's sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

She has also been fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

According to reports, the court described Agradaa's original 15-year hard labour sentence as harsh and excessive, affirming her conviction but exercising its discretion to vary the punishment.

The revised sentence, effective from her conviction on July 3, 2025, means the founder of the Heaven Way International Ministry will serve a total of one year in prison.

In a video shared by Accra-based blogger Tina News GH, Agradaa was spotted exiting the courtroom with her legal team, husband Angel Asiamah, and prison guards.

The televangelist was visibly emotional as she was escorted to an awaiting vehicle for her transportation back to the Nsawam Female Prison, where she will serve the remainder of her new one-year jail term until her release.

Agradaa remained silent and looked into the sky for a while as her supporters and media personnel gathered at the premises to film her during her departure.

Why was Agradaa given a 15-year jail sentence?

Agradaa was sentenced to a 15-year jail term with hard labour at the Nsawam Female Prison by an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

The televangelist was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

She had publicly invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church, promising to double their money through her purported spiritual powers.

More than 1,000 people attended the all-night service, with attendees handing over substantial sums of money to Agradaa.

However, she failed to fulfil her promise of doubling the money, leaving numerous victims financially compromised.

The televangelist appealed her 15-year sentence, and she regularly appeared at the Amasaman Circuit Court for hearings with her face covered.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa has argued that the trial process was unfair, that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict, and that the jail term was excessive.

Agradaa's public appearance after ruling stirs reactions

