Angle Asiamah has broken his silence after his wife, Nana Agradaa's 15-year prison sentence was reduced to 12 months

Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, February 8, he shared some spiritual lessons learnt from the woman of God’s ordeal

The emotional video has gone viral, triggering massive reactions on social media as fans of Mama Pat shared some comments

The husband of Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah, has shared some spiritual lessons from her trials after her jail term was reduced from 15 years to 12 months.

Nana Agradaa's jail sentence reduced

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, another legal proceeding unfolded at the Amasaman High Court regarding the Nana Agradaa case, following the latter's appeal.

After a few hours of the process, the court delivered another ruling reducing her earlier sentence.

Mama Pat had previously been sentenced to a 15-year jail term. Fortunately, the court tagged it as harsh, reducing it to 12 months for counts two and three.

The woman of God was also fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1. As part of the court ruling, her new sentence took effect on July 3, 2025, indicating that Mama Pat would be set free in a few months.

Angel Asiamah shared lessons from Agradaa's ordeal

Speaking to members of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry on Sunday, February 8, 2026, Angel Asiamah shared how Agradaa's challenges taught him to rely solely on God.

“People of God, when you go through difficult times, just rely on your Maker for solutions. Always go on your knees and present the situation to God,” he said.

“If you always blame the devil for your hardships, you will suffer because his main aim is to fight you, and if care is not taken, you will start relying on smaller gods for help,” he added.

Angle Asiamah further thanked God for his wife's victory after her appeal at the Amasaman High Court.

Reactions to Angel Asiamah’s message

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Asiamah shared lessons from his wife's misfortune.

Erich wrote:

“Chaley, God bless you for supporting your wife through it all. I am proud of you.”

Emmanuel Ezu wrote:

“When Agradaa returns, she should just allow Angel Asiamah to continue running the church.”

Lissa Baby wrote :

“I will have to attend this church the moment Agradaa comes out.”

Prince Oppong wrote:

“Is the power of money not God. Just tell them the truth so the poor will not be disappointed in similar cases.”

Fama Nyame wrote:

“Can he tell me he didn’t bribe anyone?”

Agradaa’s father reacts to appeal ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the reaction of Agradaa's father after her jail term was reduced to 12 months.

The old man expressed joy over the ruling delivered by the Amasaman Court. He thanked Angel Asiamah, Nana Agradaa's husband, for being supportive and playing a leading role in ensuring they received a favourable court ruling.

Source: YEN.com.gh