Nana Agradaa’s lawyer Richard Asare Baffour sparked excitement after sharing an update about her possible release date from Nsawam Prison

An Accra Circuit Court had sentenced the controversial televangelist to 15 years in July 2025 after convicting her of defrauding her followers

The Amasaman High Court later cut her sentence to 12 months and imposed fines on her, sparking speculation about when she would come out of jail

Nana Agradaa’s lawyer, Richard Asare Baffoue (Esq), has stirred excitement on social media after sharing details on Nana Agradaa’s possible release date.

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on July 3, 2025, by an Accra Circuit Court.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretenses and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

Her prosecution was based on a 2022 church service during which she was accused of falsely advertising her money-doubling activities as a pretext to swindle money from her followers.

Nana Agradaa’s sentence reduced on appeal

Shortly after her she was jailed, Nana Agradaa filed an appeal at the Amasaman High Court, arguing that her original sentence was too harsh.

The preacher’s lawyer argued that the Circuit Court judge was biased and did not follow the law in handing down a 15-year sentence.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, Agradaa appeared at the Amasaman High Court for the judgment ruling in her appeal case.

After deliberations, the court reduced the controversial preacher’s sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

She was also fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

Nana Agradaa’s lawyer speaks on release

Immediately after the ruling, social media became rife with speculation over Nana Agradaa’s possible release date.

With her initial sentence beginning on July 3, 2025, many analysts pegged her return for July 2026.

In an interview, Nana Agradaa's lawyer has further slashed the timeline, sparking jubilation among her fans online.

According to Richard Baffour, his client might be released from Nsawam Prison as early as March 3, 2026.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa's release date

Wisdom Bansah said:

"She will experience the Independence day celebrations at home."

Sym Ple wrote:

"Early release date announced like album rollout."

Good Luck commented:

"At least you made the depressed laugh 🤣 twice daily. Welcome back in advance ma."

Nana Agradaa makes public appearance after appeal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa looked triumphant in her first public sighting after her victorious appeal.

In a video, the televangelist was seen as she departed the premises of the Amasaman High Court in the custody of prison guards for her return to the Nsawam Female Prison.

