The Amasaman High Court judge who reduced Nana Agradaa’s 15 - year jail term to just one year has explained that the original sentence was influenced more by her public persona than her offences

Justice Oppong-Twumasi ruled that the trial judge appeared biased, focusing heavily on Nana Agradaa’s personality while failing to critically examine inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case

The court held that while both sides presented conflicting evidence, only the defence’s inconsistencies were highlighted, a lapse that ultimately led to the preacher's appeal being successful

The Amasaman High Court judge who adjudicated Nana Agradaa’s appeal and reduced it from 15 years to one year has detailed the reasons behind the decision.

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities and was convicted on two charges of defrauding by false pretences and one charge of charlatanic advertisement.

Nana Agradaa ran advertisements on her radio and television channels to convince members of the public that she could double their money.

Attendees later said their money was never returned, sparking the preacher's prosecution.

After her incarceration, Nana Agradaa launched an appeal at the Amasaman High Court seeking to overturn the High Court’s decision.

Nana Agradaa’s sentence reduced on appeal

On February 5, 2026, Nana Agradaa’s sentence was finally reduced on appeal.

The Amasaman High Court ruled that she would serve only 12 months in jail, including time served.

The ruling ensured that the controversial preacher would be out of prison within the next few months, sparking jubilation among her fans, family members, and congregation.

Judge details why Nana Agradaa’s appeal succeeded

According to GraphicOnline, Justice Oppong-Twumasi ruled that the High Court judge adjudicated the case based on Nana Agradaa’s personality and not the actual crimes she was alleged to have committed.

Justice Oppong-Twumasi stated that the judge also showed bias towards the prosecution, ignoring gaping holes in their case while pointing out every inconsistency in Nana Agradaa’s case.

“The trial judge did not fairly consider the enormity of the crime involved, but she became fixated only on the person involved in imposing the sentence on the Appellant,” the court held.

“There were indeed some inconsistencies in the evidence of both sides, but strangely, in her judgment, the honourable trial judge only commented on the inconsistencies in the evidence of the Appellant but did not even, in passing, comment on the inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case,” the court added.

Nana Agradaa’s husband celebrates successful appeal

