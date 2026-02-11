Xandy Kamel has broken her silence after Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour fame shared a video of an attempted arson in his church

She cautioned the man of God to turn a deaf ear to all those advising him to forgive the suspect and take the necessary actions against her

The Ghanaian actress’s video on TikTok has attracted the attention of Ghanaians, most especially Alpharians, as they shared mixed opinions

Ghanaian presenter and actress, Xandy Kamel, has voiced out her opinion on the attempted arson in Grace Mountain Ministry, a church managed by Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

Xandy Kamel advises Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour after an attempted arson in his church.

On Tuesday, February 9, 2026, the founder and Convenor of the Grace Mountain Church, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, shared excerpts of CCTV footage which showed an unidentified woman spraying substances suspected to be fuel on top of a set of chairs and setting them on fire.

The development has led to the convenor temporarily suspending all in-house activities within the premises of the church.

While some observers have attributed the incident to evil influence, others claimed the suspect should be mentally examined.

Xandy Kamel has added her voice to the ongoing debate on social media as she shared a piece of advice to the man of God.

Watch the X video of the suspected arson below:

Xandy Kamel cautions Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Speaking in a video shared on her official TikTok page, Xandy Kamel asked the Alpha Hour pastor to get to the root of the situation at hand.

According to her, the man of God should ignore any attempt to influence him to forgive the suspect. She explained that being a pastor does not make one inhuman.

She further indicated that another attempt could be very dangerous if the attempted arson is taken lightly.

“Don’t sleep on this or allow people to influence your decision to forgive the suspect. Think outside the box because if your church members were directly affected by the fire, Ghanaians would have accused you falsely,” she said.

“Make sure you get to the root of this case and find out the intentions of the lady for which she decided to burn down your church,” she added.

Xandy Kamel further advised, saying:

“I believe they have tried you and your wife spiritually and couldn't succeed, and so they decided to go physical. If care is not taken, the next attack might be on your children, so do not let this slide.”

Watch the TikTok video of Xandy Kamel below:

Reactions to Xandy's advice to Pastor Elvis

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Mary Nhyira Mensah wrote:

“They are even saying it’s settings. May God forgive us. No matter what they say, we will alpha till till till Ayaaa!!”

Sarfo Emma wrote:

“My sweetheart, that was exactly what I said the 1st day I saw this video. It's not the church that they want ooo, but it is the man of God himself, meaning that he's a threat to those who did that. I pray for the protection of our father, Pastor Elvis.”

Aunty Aba wrote:

“Forgiveness is different from the consequences of one's action. He must forgive, but she needs to face the consequences of her actions.”

Afya Royalle wrote:

“Currently, the woman is in police custody, and investigations are ongoing. Let us keep the entire alpharians in prayer. To clear the air, we aren’t taking this lightly.”

Pastor Elvis Agyemang recounts a suspected spiritual attack at his church premises.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang recounts alleged demonic encounter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on an account shared by Pastor Elvis Agyemang concerning an alleged demonic encounter.

According to the man of God, a CCTV camera captured someone allegedly sprinkling a demonic substance at the church premises, explaining that the substance in question was like a powder.

The person poured it into her hands and spread it into the air for reasons not yet determined.

