Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour is known to be one of the most popular men of God in Ghana, with a massive fanbase

He recently made headlines after he filled the Accra Sports Stadium during a two-day convocation program

YEN.com.gh compiles a list of all the times the man of God's church has reportedly come under attack, both physical and spiritual

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is recognised as the founder and leader of Grace Mountain Ministry. He gained popularity due to his dawn prayer session, Alpha Hour, which he began on February 8, 2022.

The man of God has won the hearts of many people across various countries in the world with his deep revelation of the ‘Word of God’ and his style of preaching.

Thousands of people have shared various miraculous testimonies they have received since joining the prayer platform.

On December 30 and 31, 2025, Pastor Elvis Agyemang hosted a two-day program at the Accra Sports Stadium, which became the talk of the town after he pulled a massive crowd, filling the entire auditorium.

The sight left many observers in awe, as the stadium, estimated to hold about 40,000 people, became a sea of worship, prayer, and coordinated praise.

YEN.com.gh has compiled all the times Pastor Elvis Agyemang's church came under attack, as shared by the man of God:

Attempted arson at Pastor Elvis Agyemang's church

A tense moment unfolded on Monday, February 9, after an attempted arson attack was foiled at the Grace Mountain Ministries auditorium associated with Pastor Agyemang Elvis.

The man of God took to his daily dawn prayer session to announce the sad moment, sharing CCTV footage of the horrifying act. This triggered massive reactions on social media.

In the footage, a woman in a white outfit, who pretended to be praying at the altar, moved to the office area of the church and seemingly used petrol to set the building alight.

According to Pastor Elvis's account, the security officers present noticed the smoke from the building and swiftly put out the fire using an extinguisher, although offering bags, chairs, and an air conditioner were reportedly damaged. The lady in question was picked up by the police, as indicated by the pastor.

Alleged Spiritual attack on Pastor Elvis' church

In September 2025, Pastor Elvis Agyemang shared a video of an incident believed to be an alleged spiritual attack on the side of the man of God.

In the controversial video, a young woman who was in black and white attire was seen going around and sprinkling white powder, alleged to be a "demonic substance".

According to sources, the incident allegedly happened after the church had organised a church program in which thousands of people stormed the premises to grace the occasion.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang advises unemployed youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the advice Pastor Elvis Agyemang gave to unemployed youth.

The man of God called on Ghanaian youths to acquire skills in Forex trading. Instead of staying idle, Pastor Agyemang advised the youth to take courses and training in Forex trading to achieve financial independence.

Speaking on the Alpha Hour show, he explained that Forex trading helps navigate challenges in the modern economy and offers opportunities for those willing to learn and work hard.

