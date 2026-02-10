Alpharians have heartbreakingly reacted after someone tried to burn down Grace Mountain Ministry, a church managed by Pastor Elvis Agyemang

In CCTV footage, a lady was seen sprinkling petrol in some part of the church and immediately lit a match

She has reportedly been handed over to the police, and an investigation has been initiated to uncover the intention behind such an act

Some members of the prayer altar, Alpha Hour, have broken their silence after their leader, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, also known as Chief Alpharian, announced an attempt to burn down his church.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang announces suspected arson

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Pastor Elvis took to his dawn prayer section to announce that an individual tried to set fire to his church in the early hours of Monday, February 9, 2026.

In CCTV footage that was shared, a woman in a white outfit, who pretended to be praying at the altar, swiftly moved to the office area of the church and sprinkled petrol. She brought out a match and set the place on fire.

According to Pastor Elvis's account, the security officers present at the time immediately turned off the fire using a fire extinguisher. The fire destroyed some offering bags, chairs and an air conditioner.

He further indicated that the lady in question has been arrested by the police, announcing a temporary cancellation of in-person prayer at the church as investigations unfold.

Watch the Facebook video of the lady trying to set the church ablaze:

Alpharians react to Pastor Elvis’s arson incident

The sad incident has triggered Alpharians to react massively, and below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Nana Tweneboah Koduah wrote :

“You burn it, and God will build back His church. And do you know the consequences you bear later? How did you get the courage to set God’s house on fire? Eii!! Wow.”

Kwame wrote:

“Broad day witchcraft paaa, what on earth will you gain from setting a church on fire?”

Adwoa Vida wrote:

“God will use our enemies' plans for our blessings. Alpharians are on fire for God our father and nothing can stop us in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen.”

Efua wrote:

“What! How on earth? You don't fear God? May God have mercy on her. We thank God for his timely intervention.”

Belinda Ofori wrote:

“My heart broke when Papa asked what wrong he's done to people. Eiii!! You make the anointed ask such a question??.. mercy Lord. It is well, kraaaaa. We understand, Papa, and we will not stop praying. Something greater is coming, and all Alpharians and the entire body of Christ are ready for it.”

See the Facebook post of the school Pastor Elvis Agyemang built below:

Pastor Elvis builds a school block for needy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on three school buildings constructed by Pastor Elvis Agyemang for two deprived communities in Ghana.

The three school blocks were constructed at Aglakope and Korlekope, all communities in the Oti Region.

