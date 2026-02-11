Pastor Elvis Agyemang's Alpha Hour has gained massive attention as thousands of people continue to throng the platform for breakthroughs

The famous Ghanaian presenter, Oheneni Adazoa and the TikToker Deaconess Abokomah have shared varied testimonies from the prayer altar

Alpharians on social media reacted to the reported breakthroughs of these Ghanaian celebrities as they dropped diverse comments

The host of Sompa Nkommo, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, widely known as Oheneni Adazoa, and the TikTok star Deaconess Abokomah have shared intriguing testimonies they had after testing their faith on the Alpha Hour altar.

Ghanaian celebrities share their testimonies after praying on the Alpha Hour altar. Image credit: @Deaconess Abokomah, @ Oheneni Adazoa, @Songs and Proverbs

Oheneni Adazoa shares testimonies about Alpha Hour

Speaking in separate videos on TikTok, Oheneni Adazoa disclosed two powerful testimonies she received after joining the prayer group.

According to Adazoa, a lady named Jennifer reportedly appeared on her show, complaining about a niggling issue on a specific part of her body.

Upon hearing her sad story, she decided to include her on her prayer list. During an episode on the prayer altar, she allegedly applied what she called “Point of Contact Water” on her body, believing in God for a miracle for Jennifer.

To her surprise, her exercise of faith allegedly yielded results as the lady in question had her healing. Oheneni did not provide any evidence to back this claim that seemingly defies science.

The media personality also opened up on how a seed she showed on the altar ostensibly gave her a breakthrough.

According to the presenter, before the “Alpha Hour Convocation” on December 30 and 31, she was touched to donate an amount of GH₵11,000 she had gotten from a seven-day event she organised. Days after the donation, she was allegedly blessed with $5,000 from a worker.

"My girl in Accra called me saying, ‘Mommy, one of your daughters of Women of Faith prayed, and the Lord has done something for you, so she has sent $5,000.’ Immediately, I heard the amount, I nearly fell from my chair," she said

"My dear, who says God does not exist? The GH₵11,000 I sent to Alpha Hour, see what the Lord has done,” she added.

Watch the TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa below:

Abokomah claims breakthrough after Alpha Hour prayers

Speaking in an interview on Stacy Amoateng’s Restoration show, Deaconess Abokomah moved many to tears after he shared a heartfelt testimony about his experience with Alpha Hour. He recounted how the prayers impacted his life, leaving viewers inspired.

In an emotional video that attracted massive attention on social media, the young man who was previously battling ill health stated that prayers on the altar contributed immensely to his successful surgery.

"Before my surgery, I did not joke with Alpha Hour. I quite remember during one episode, the man of God mentioned my case,” he stated.

"During the surgery, he prophesied about surgery, but I was absent. So my friends informed me about it. I then told myself God has already done it," he added.

He further claimed that the prayer altar gave him a financial breakthrough, recounting that he got fed up at a point and cried unto the Lord to rescue him from his financial difficulties, and the Lord answered him.

Watch the TikTok video of Deaconess Abokomah below:

Reactions of Alpharians giving testimonies

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Klodin wrote:

“Alpha Hour prayers really work paaa. I also had a testimony from that. Glory to the Almighty God.”

Maame Yeboah wrote:

“We will continue to share the link. Every day with God is every day in victory...Ayaa!!”

Proud Alpharian wrote:

“I will continue to pray on this altar no matter the circumstances, and nobody can take me out of this altar.”

Miller's princess wrote:

"Every day with God is every day in victory."

Prettyzionite wrote:

"Wow! God richly bless our Chief Alpharian, Papa Elvis. I will also share my testimonies soon. Every day with God is every day in Victory."

Pastor Elvis Agyemang recounts alleged demonic encounter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on an account shared by Pastor Elvis Agyemang concerning an alleged demonic encounter.

According to the man of God, a CCTV camera captured someone allegedly sprinkling a demonic substance at the church premises, explaining that the substance in question was like a powder.

The person poured it into her hands and spread it into the air for reasons not yet determined.

