A concerned netizen has criticised how the recent Grace Mountain Church fire case is being handled in the court of public opinion

According to him, the suspect’s psychological state should be thoroughly assessed, rather than attributing the entire incident to the devil or other malevolent forces

Scores of people have taken to social media comment sections to share their opinions on the matter, with many supporting his suggestion

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

There is growing concern over the psycological wellbeing of the woman suspected to be behind the recent fire at the Grace Mountain Church, popularly known as Alpha Hour church.

On Tuesday, February 9, 2026, the founder and Convenor of the Grace Mountain Church, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, shared excerpts of CCTV footage which showed an unidentified woman spraying substances suspected to be fuel on top of a set of chairs and setting them on fire.

Public concern grows over the well-being of the woman linked to the Alpha Church fire incident.. Photo credit: Photovova/Getty Images/ Alpha Hour/Facebook

Source: UGC

The development has led to the convenor summarily suspending all in-house activities within the premises of the church.

The suspect's motivation to set the church on fire is uncertain, however, some members of the church have made comments suggesting the suspect may be mentally unstable.

Reacting to the development, a concerned person suggested that a psychiatric examination be performed on the suspect to determine her mental capacity before any actions are taken against her.

He dismissed the notion that the suspected arson was entirely motivated by evil intent.

Taking to Facebook to share his thoughts, Blaqq Qouphy posted:

"The accused person who allegedly tried to set fire to the Alpha Hour church, just do a psychiatric evaluation on her. It is not everything that is backed by evil".

Read the Facebook post here:

However, comments made by Pastor Agyemang noted that it was not the first time his church had been targeted for such attacks.

According to him, the purpose of the attack was to defile his altar. He said:

"How much hatred would make you pick fuel, petrol and sprinkle it in a church and set it on fire? A lady tried to set the whole church on fire. She came around as though she was praying in the auditorium.

"It was the devil. They wanted to defile the altar, so God would not work. So, we had to put measures in place to make sure that nobody touches it, but you can stand around it".

Watch the Facebook video here:

Reaction to suggestions on examining the suspect

Scores of netizens have reacted to suggestions that have been made, calling for the suspect to undergo a medical examination to determine her psychological well-being before any actions are taken against her. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Immortallis Kennedy commented:

"Maybe her prayers were not being answered, and she got triggered. Just maybe".

Beverly Addo noted:

"Do you think the devil cannot work through mental disorder? You'd be very Biblically ignorant to not know how cunning stuff like this can be cloaked as mental illness. But I will leave you to be woke".

Mercy Osei-Ghansah said:

"There is more to it than we saw in the CCTV footage. The human mind and how it works when things don't go well. She knew there were cameras and people in the church".

Kevin Rene Sabali opined:

"Chaley! same thought came to mind. I've just not had the time to type it. We'd rather others believe we are cursed than to admit we have a mental health disorder".

Peace Afi Dogbatsey said:

"I'm shocked. And she even stood there to be burnt by the fire. Which normal person will do that".

Footage of alleged arsonist in handcuffs emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that footage of the suspect arrested for the attempted arson attack on the Grace Mountain Ministry auditorium has emerged online.

In a video that has since gone viral, the alleged suspect was seen in handcuffs being escorted by police officers after she was arrested at the scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh