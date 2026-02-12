Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has set social media abuzz after flaunting her new look on Instagram.

The stylish wife of Bishop Obinim was recently spotted at the Kotoka International Airport alongside Kumawood actress Nayas, drawing attention with her appearance.

Florence Obinim Overthrows Salma Mumin with Curvy Look in Trending Video

Florence Obinim allegedly flaunts new curves

Florence Obinim has impressed fans with her stunning transformation in a viral video. The celebrity mum looked elegant in a chic black top paired with a short, form-fitting skirt as she prepared for her trip.

She complemented her outfit with neatly styled braids and glamorous makeup that accentuated her youthful glow.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress and media personality Nayas also caught attention in a white short-sleeved top, ripped jeans, and white sneakers, keeping her look casual yet trendy.

Salma Mumin speaks about her BBL

In a related development, Ghanaian actress and CEO of Lure by Salma, Salma Mumin, recently addressed conversations surrounding her Brazilian Lift (BBL) procedure in a viral post.

The fashion entrepreneur responded to critics who frequently comment on her enhanced figure.

She explained that she chose to undergo the procedure to boost her confidence and feel beautiful, stressing that she does not require approval from fans or family members regarding her personal decisions.

