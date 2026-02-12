Popular man of God, Bishop Obinim, has shared a heartwarming video spending quality time with his son

In a video, the father and son were enjoying a Ghanaian snack, Kofi Broke man, as they bonded together

The father-son moment wowed Ghanaians, sparking massive reactions among netizens on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Founder and leader of International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has thrilled his fans on social media with a lovely father-son moment.

Bishop Obinim and his son, Gifted Obinim Junior, wow Ghanaians with a lovely moment shared on social media. Image credit: @Bishop Obinim Ministries, @Gifted

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video on February 11, 2025, shared on the official page of Gifted Obinim Junior, the son of the man of God, the duo were seated in a car enjoying a popular snack in Ghana called ‘Kofi Broke man' (grilled plantain).

Bishop Obinim, who was in black attire along with his son, smiled at the camera while they ate the snack.

The resemblance between the father and son sparked admiration on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share heartwarming reactions.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim and his son bonding is below:

Bishop Obinim transfers prophetic gift to son

In a video that went viral, Bishop Obinim left church members in awe with his latest proclamation, commanding his teenage son to begin prophesying to church members.

The father, who is also seen in the video preaching to members at the church's Tema branch, immediately began speaking in tongues.

He subsequently instructed his son to approach him and asked him to operate from the spiritual realm.

"I am the Obinim senior, and he is the Obinim Jnr. I am imparting on you the prophetic spirit. Now go and prophesy," he said.

To the surprise of the congregants, Gifted Obinim walked to a woman and allegedly prophesied.

The unexpected actions of the man of God triggered reactions on social media as many Ghanaians jabbed him.

Bishop Obinim's video with son sparks reactions

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh in reaction to the clip of Bishop Obinim and his son bonding.

Anisa Adams wrote:

“He really looks like his daddy oooo wow.”

Selasi Taliaa wrote:

“Photo copy paa niee, the difference is you took your mum's colour.”

Sammy wrote:

“Eii, like father, like son. You really look like your dad.”

Deborah Asare wrote:

“Does mummy know you guys are enjoying without her?”

Richard Nii Armah wrote:

“I pray you receive the prophetic gift and become a pastor like your dad.”

Angel Maame wrote:

“Such a lovely moment between a father and son. I wish I also had a son.”

Sandra wrote:

“Eii, Obinim's son is all-grown now. Wow.”

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim celebrating his church attendance is below:

Bishop Obinim apparently transfers his prophetic gift to his son, Gifted Obinim Junior, in a controversial video. Image credit: @Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Bishop Obinim celebrates church overflow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bishop Obinim jubilating over a massive crowd who pulled up at his church during an event celebrating a major milestone.

The man of God allegedly began experiencing low turnout at his church after an alleged false prophecy and other scandals about him went viral online.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh