Claudia completed a Bachelor's degree in Biochemistry at the University of Cape Coast, but could not find a job

The young Ghanaian lady decided to start selling fried rice together with other meals and now owns a restaurant in Kumasi

She shared her story and got several netizens sharing their varied thoughts on her business move

Claudia is a young Ghanaian lady who started a food business after she graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and could not get a job of her choice.

She studied Biochemistry at the University of Cape Coast and completed in 2022. After she was done with her national service, Claudia started applying for jobs.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Claudia said she got a job as a lab technician and also worked as a hospital administrator. However, she resigned due to certain reasons.

Claudia kept applying for jobs and, at one point, moved to Accra in search of employment. However, Claudia returned to her parents in Kumasi and decided to start a food business. She started the business in June 2025.

"I did not have the money to buy the ingredients when I was starting. So, I bought a few ingredients and started cooking. My mother, for instance, supported me from day one. She often helps me cook the food. I have now employed two people."

Claudia said her business is located at Abrepo Junction in Kumasi, Ashanti Region. She sells jollof, fried rice and noodles.

According to Claudia, she doesn't just sell but also gets bulk orders for events.

She indicated that some of her friends initially discouraged her from doing the business, but they now see that she is doing well and have stopped asking her to stop the food business.

Claudia stated that even though her Biochemistry background has not helped much in her food business, she keeps records, has good customer relations, among others. She attributed those things to her education.

Reactions to graduate turned caterer story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@opokujohndesmond4886 said:

"This lady has taken a smart move. God bless your hustle, my sister 🙏."

@babymavy9310 wrote:

"I’m proud of her. Please continue with your journey."

@stephenfrimpong7597 said:

"I will visit your restaurant when I come to Ghana! I really enjoyed the interview; she spoke well and was very professional. Wish you all the best."

@py20 wrote:

"This is an example of young people worth investing in. Way to go, niece; may your entrepreneurial journey be prosperous, purposeful and fulfilling. So proud of you!"

@eccnationtv3442 said:

"Very smart, intelligent and bold Young Lady. Such a rich experience to share! Certainly you will surpass what you are imagining... Just keep at it... You already said it, "Consistency... Am truly proud of you!!! How I wish all this hook-up business would come to an end by this classic example!"

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

"She has said it, office work =broke. A resilient and dedicated person to work with 🎉."

@beatriceakowuah1366 said:

"Thanks and good morning to you all, congratulations and good job to you, lady. Don’t mind your colleagues and don’t give them any financial support, when they come to you, ignore them and let them do their white-collar job, and let’s see who will make it."

@kyereemmanuel5281 wrote:

"Dj school no deɛ ɛyɛ nso business mu nimdeɛ ɛnhia sɛ wo bɛ kc sukuu ansa."

@Richard009090 said:

"I am starting my pragyia business next month.I can't wait for the government to employ me.😊."

