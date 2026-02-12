An old photo of Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has emerged on social media

The throwback picture showed the outspoken Effutu MP and his wife, Dianne, from their wedding day years earlier

The wedding photo of Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin and his wife triggered mixed reactions from GH netizens

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has courted attention after a rare old photo of himself and his wife, Dianne Markin, from their youthful years emerged on social media.

An old wedding photo of Alexander Afenyo-Markin and his wife, Dianne, surfaces on February 12, 2026.

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, renowned Accra-based broadcast Okay FM began the countdown to this year's Valentine's Day celebration with a throwback photo of Afenyo-Markin.

The photo shared on Instagram showed the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region of Ghana with his wife on their wedding day.

In the photo, Afenyo-Markin looked handsome in his wedding suit and dark sunglasses as he posed for the camera together with his then-new bride.

Dianne Markin also looked gorgeous in her white wedding dress with a veil as she flashed a bright smile while holding a bridal bouquet.

The Minority Leader's wife complemented her look with expensive luxury earrings and a necklace.

The Instagram photo showing Afenyo-Markin and his wife, Dianne Markin, from their wedding day is below:

Who is Alexander Afenyo-Markin?

Alexander Afenyo-Markin is an astute Ghanaian politician who has served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region since he scored a victory in the 2016 general elections.

Born on May 27, 1978, the Winneba native had his primary and junior high education at the STC Demonstration Primary and JSS, later attending St Augustine's College in Cape Coast for his secondary high education and completing it in 1997.

Afenyo-Markin travelled to the United Kingdom to study law at the University of Buckingham (LLB/MGT) from 2003 to 2006, before returning to Ghana and receiving a Barrister at Law certification.

A childhood photo of Minority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin as a street hawker resurfaces. Photo source: Hon.Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Okay 101.7 FM

He later enrolled at the University of Bradford in 2009 and graduated with an M.A. in international politics and security studies.

At the young age of 23, the outspoken politician tied the knot with his wife, Dianne Markin, with whom he shares children, who have only been seen in leaked family photos on social media.

The couple have made rare appearances at a few public events, including the state funeral for the eight victims, including two cabinet ministers, of the tragic Obuasi helicopter crash, which happened in August 2025.

The TikTok video of Afenyo-Markin and his wife’s appearance at the state funeral for the eight Obuasi helicopter crash victims is below:

Afenyo-Markin and wife's wedding photo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Elorm_morgan said:

"Nkitinkiti leader nu 👏👏👏 Koo Afenyo 😂."

Agyaba Kofi Asare Opare commented:

"The mighty minority. Guy guy saa."

Abdul Captain wrote:

"Forget about the noisemakers' leader, but the wife is so beautiful, woo."

Afenyo-Markin and wife's children surface online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that photos of Afenyo-Markin's children had surfaced online during the 2025 Christmas celebrations.

In the photos, the Minority Leader shared heartwarming moments with his wife, Dianne, and their children at their luxury residence.

The photo of Afenyo-Markin and his wife, Dianne, with their children triggered positive reactions from Ghanaian online users.

