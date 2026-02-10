Grief has swept across social media after news broke that popular Kumasi restaurateur Esther Oteng Brobbey, affectionately known as Major, has died at age 54

The CEO of The Dish restaurant reportedly passed away at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after a brief illness, with videos of her lively moments at the eatery resurfacing online

The news of the popular restaurateur's death stirred heartbreak online, with many Ghanaians sharing affectionate memories of her, the Dish restaurant, and her family

Widespread grief has engulfed Ghanaians on social media after prominent Ghanaian businesswoman and restaurateur, Esther Oteng Brobbey, popularly known as Major, reportedly passed away aged 54.

Popular Ghanaian businesswoman, Esther Oteng Brobbey, reportedly dies at the age of 54.

The deceased was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the popular Ghanaian restaurant, The Dish, located at Bohyen, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

According to her obituary, Esther died on January 29, 2026, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The TikTok account Vidic Fashion first reported Esther Oteng’s death on social media in a video shared on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The video showed the deceased dancing during an event at her restaurant with a caption mourning her sad demise.

“Rest in Peace, Esther the Dish Special. I miss you," she wrote.

Vidic Fashion shared other videos showing the affable and jovial nature of Esther, who freely fraternised with her co-workers and other people at her establishment.

The TikTok videos announcing Esther Oteng Brobbey’s death are below.

The Dish Restaurant is a popular eatery in the Ashanti Region. The establishment, which belongs to the influential Oteng family of Kumasi, later transitioned to East Legon, located inside the famous Savile Row building.

According to reports, the late Esther Oteng was the sister of Mary Sarfo, the wife of Savile Row owner, Ghanaian multimillionaire businessman Nana Sarfo.

Her funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Thursday, February 19, beginning with the laying in state ceremony at the family house at The Dish-Bohyen location in Kumasi from 5:30 a.m.

A burial mass would subsequently be held at the St John's Catholic Church in Bohyen from 10 a.m., followed by her burial at the Asante Mampong Mpirim Cemetery.

Below is a TikTok post with details of Esther Oteng Brobbey’s funeral.

Reactions to Esther Oteng Brobbey’s death

Positive K said:

"Oh, Major. I was a worker at the Dish Restaurant near Kumasi Sports Stadium. Her brothers were Zuba (Emma), and Peter Oteng. O, my condolences to Mary and the family."

Teesworld wrote:

"That’s my uncle’s daughter, RIP sis. Greetings to uncle Kwame, tell him, I miss him😭😭😭😭."

K Drama💕Oppa commented:

"Eiiii! The way they make Bohyen dey bee paa when it comes to parties. Oooh."

||BSc|| RGN .T. 🖤 🩺 💉 said:

"Hmmm, Major. Maa Esther, rest in peace."

Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung, a prominent Ghanaian lecturer, reportedly passes away.

