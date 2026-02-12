The CEO of Chez Amis restaurant has publicly reacted to the online rumours of her arrest by NACOC operatives

In a social media post, the famous socialite dismissed the allegations and shared evidence to prove her innocence

The Chez Amis restaurant CEO's response to the rumours of her arrest has triggered mixed reactions online

Popular socialite and Chez Amis restaurant owner Belinda, popularly known as Big Cheezy, has broken silence on rumours that she is involved in a recent case regarding a high-profile arrest made by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

In an interview with Saddick Adams on Angel TV on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, NACOC's Deputy Director in charge of Enforcement, Control, and Elimination, Alexander Twum-Barimah, Esq., shared that his agency had arrested a manager of a popular packaged food brand for allegedly attempting to smuggle illicit substances out of the country.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been officially released, is said to have concealed the illicit substance in a consignment of packaged gari (dried cassava flakes) that was intended for shipment abroad.

Twum Barimah said that they tracked the alleged businessman down at the Kotoka International Airport after observing his operations for a while and arrested him before he could transport the items abroad.

Another individual is also reportedly in NACOC's custody in relation to the case.

He noted that the management of the food packaging brand had been invited to the commission's headquarters for questioning.

Despite repeated prompting by Saddick Adams, Twum-Barimah declined to name the brand involved but said it was hugely popular and widely used by Ghanaians on a daily basis.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attempted shipment and to determine whether other individuals may be linked to an alleged syndicate.

Amid online speculation about the identity of the individuals involved in the case, some netizens, including bloggers, claimed that the CEO of Chez Amis was the alleged main suspect involved in NACOC's recent arrest.

The Facebook video with details of the alleged arrest is below:

Chez Amis responds to false arrest rumours

In a self-recorded video from her Snapchat page, Chez Amis CEO Belinda was spotted at the premises of her restaurant in East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

The socialite refuted rumours suggesting the police had arrested her as the suspect in their custody for perpetrating the alleged crime.

"Me, I hate nonsense. I hate foolish things. I hate stupidity. Let me even take off my sunglasses so that you don't even come and say it is AI that is talking. When you look at this, where am I at?"

In subsequent Snapchat posts, Chez Amis restaurateur shared more evidence to dismiss the false arrest rumours and exonerate herself from the ongoing saga.

The X clip of Chez Amis responding to the rumours of her arrest is below:

Chez Amis's response to allegations stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Berl commented:

"You all should let this woman rest. What do you all want from her?"

Juaniejay said:

"I have never heard her speak before. Respect to her hustle."

Enguah_ wrote:

"At least you know what Ghanaians think of you. Just be careful wai."

