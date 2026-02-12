Deputy Director-General (Enforcement, Control & Elimination), Alexander Twum-Barimah Esq., has shared an update on his agency's recent alleged arrest of a senior manager of a popular Ghanaian food company at Kotoka International Airport.

NACOC Deputy Director Shares New Update on Arrest of Alleged Manager of Famous Ghanaian Food Company

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Saddick Adams on Angel TV on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Twum-Barimah, Esq., shared that his agency had arrested and remanded a manager of a popular packaged food brand for allegedly attempting to smuggle illicit substances out of the country.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been officially released, is said to have concealed the illicit substance in a consignment of packaged gari (dried cassava flakes) that was intended for shipment abroad.

Twum Barimah said that they tracked the alleged businessman down at the Kotoka International Airport after observing his operations for a while and arrested him before he could transport the items abroad.

Another individual is also reportedly in NACOC's custody in relation to the case. He noted that the management of the food packaging brand had been invited to the commission's headquarters for questioning.

Despite repeated prompting by Saddick Adams, Twum-Barimah declined to name the brand involved but said it was hugely popular and widely used by Ghanaians on a daily basis.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attempted shipment and to determine whether other individuals may be linked to an alleged syndicate.

The Facebook video with details of the alleged arrest is below:

NACOC Deputy Director shares update on arrest

In an interview with veteran broadcaster Alfred Ocansey on TV3 Ghana on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Twum-Barimah distanced himself and NACOC from online rumours about some individuals and the company allegedly implicated in his agency's arrest.

He noted that the arrested suspect had been using about four different products from Ghanaian brands to smuggle the illicit substances out of the country on different occasions.

Twum-Barimah clarified that the companies were not directly involved in the alleged crimes and that it was some individuals instead.

He recounted some past seizures in recent years, where foreign nationals, including a Lebanese, were apprehended for their involvement.

Twum-Barimah stated that as per their investigations, the individuals arrested in connection with the latest case were not connected to or managers of any of the packaged food companies whose products they had used in their criminal activities.

The NACOC Deputy Director noted that a female accomplice had been arrested for her alleged involvement in the case and that the suspects had machines to run their operations in Ghana.

He also explained why he and his agency had opted against publicly unveiling the names of the food companies.

The TikTok videos of the NACOC Deputy Director sharing a new update on the case are below:

Source: YEN.com.gh