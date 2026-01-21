Restaurateur and businesswoman, Belinda, a.k.a. Big Cheezy, has acquired a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The car, estimated to cost over $400,000, has landed in Ghana and has been handed over to the Chez Amiz Restaurant owner

Videos of the car, which surfaced online, have sparked mixed reactions online as Ghanaians wonder about her source of income

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Businesswoman and food entrepreneur Belinda, a.k.a. Big Cheezy, has reportedly acquired a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

It is not known when Belinda, the CEO of Chez Amis Restaurant at East Legon, purchased the car, but videos of the vehicle surfaced online on Thursday, April 16, 2025.

Chez Amis CEO Belinda, a.k.a. Big Cheezy buys a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Photo source: @cherie.coco16, @sikaofficial

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos shared by blogger Sika Official, the Chez Amis CEO, who recently travelled to the US, is seen dressed in an all-black outfit. She inspected one of two Rolls-Royce Cullinans parked on a compound. She opened the car, got in a seat and went on a test drive.

According to the blogger, the famous restaurateur, who is known for her signature attieke (usually spelt acheke in Ghana) dish, bought the car as a birthday gift to herself. The caption explained that it was a reward for her hard work.

Watch Chez Amis's video below:

Another video shared by Famebugs shows the purple-coloured car on a truck being moved for shipment.

Watch the video below:

A later video shared by GhHyper also suggests that the car had already landed in Ghana. In the video, the car was being driven away from the port to be handed over to the Chez Amis, who supported the Anti-Galamsey protest in October 2024 with packs of food.

Watch the Chez Amis Cullinan at the port:

How much does a Rolls-Royce Cullinan cost?

It is not known how much Chez Amis spent to acquire her Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but YEN.com.gh checks indicate that it is more than $400,000.

According to Car and Driver, the cost of the 2025 model of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which was named after the largest rough-cut diamond ever discovered, ranges from $407,000 to $470,000, depending on customisations and other specifications.

Chez Amis owns the most popular 'acheke' joint in Accra. Photo source: @chez_amis

Source: Instagram

Doubts trail Chez Amis' new Rolls-Royce Cullinan

__sesie said:

"Nbs acheke plus tilapia and sides pepper avocado and fried plantain one pack 5 billion doing magic 🪄 congratulations to her tho😎."

piesie_akwesi said:

"Somebody said sɛ yɛde attiɛkɛ sika na ɛtɔ rolls royce a,anka parking space ɛn😂i Abidjan."

richieblinks_gh said:

"Chaley, for real, make you squad tell we the truth den show we way too. eyy achɛkɛ monies this ?? Nahh I for start dey sell sobolo cos 😂😂😂."

8b.shandolf said:

"Them take Ach3k3 money buy almost $500k Rolls Royce🥵💔 I go start dey sell food i swear to God."

akuaampoh said:

"I'm not spending my hard-earned money to buy no expensive car unless it's bulletproof. Safety over flashy, I'll rather buy Tesla, it's flashy+ bulletproof at the same time. Anyway congrats to her🎉"

Chez Amis joins Shatta, others owning Cullinan

By her acquisition, Chez Amis joined Shatta Wale, Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and other famous people in Ghana to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale received his black-coloured Cullinan on February 8, 2025.

Two days after the car landed, the Dancehall music star was spotted washing the Cullinan in his mansion.

Source: YEN.com.gh