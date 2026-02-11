A Ghanaian businessman, believed to manage a hugely popular packaged food brand, was reportedly arrested by NACOC for allegedly attempting to traffic illicit substances abroad

Journalist Saddick Adams disclosed that the Deputy Director-General of NACOC confirmed the arrest on Angel TV, noting that the unnamed manager had been remanded in custody

The alleged arrest triggered reactions online, with many netizens claiming some wealthy figures were involved in shady dealings, while others questioned why the suspect’s identity was hidden

A Ghanaian businessman, believed to be the manager of a popular packaged food brand, has reportedly been arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

A Ghanaian businessman and manager of a hugely popular food brand is allegedly arrested by NACOC over an attempt to transport illicit substances abroad. Image credit: NarcoticsControlCommission

Journalist Saddick Adams, the morning show host for Angel 102.9 FM in Accra, took to his official Twitter account on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, to share details of the alleged arrest.

According to the popular media figure, the Deputy Director of the Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC) spoke to Angel TV and confirmed the incident.

Saddick Adams claimed that the businessman, whose identity was being kept under wraps, was headed abroad with packages of his brand’s products when he was arrested for allegedly concealing contraband in them.

"A manager of a “hugely popular Ghanaian packaged food brand” has been remanded in custody for allegedly attempting to traffic illicit substances out of Ghana," Saddick Adams wrote.

"Narcotic Control Deputy Director told Angel TV that, the manager of the unnamed product brand, which is widely consumed in Ghana, concealed substances in the products and was arrested at the airport," he added.

NACOC's Deputy Director in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Alexander Twum-Barimah, Esq., appeared on Angel TV’s morning show on February 11.

He said they tracked the alleged businessman down at the airport after observing his operations for a while and arrested him before he could transport the items abroad.

Despite repeated prompting by Saddick Adams, Twum-Barimah declined to name the brand involved but said it was hugely popular and widely used by Ghanaians on a daily basis.

Reactions to NACOC’s alleged arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the Twitter post by Saddick Adams on the alleged arrest of a prominent Ghanaian businessman.

Perry🫶🏻 said:

"A lot of them are into this. Most big men whose names you hear on the street are into this nasty business. They will be exposed one by one. It’s we, the youth, who are suffering. They will come and tell you that they started their gari business with “olonka” of gari, so you don’t need capital to starta business."

Twitta_Sikani wrote:

"It will not progress anywhere since no name was mentioned."

Zorro commented:

"I will always stand by assertions that the riches they flaunt are not from the businesses they claim to do. They just wash the money in the system. A step at a time. By their deeds, they will be known. No settings."

NanaEzze said:

"It has happened. We knew it but, but we were not believed because of a lack of evidence. Now, evidence is everywhere."

Abu Trica sues NACOC and other security agencies for his arrest, detention, and alleged human rights violations on Monday, February 9, 2026. Image credit: @ghbrain, Abu Trica/Facebook

