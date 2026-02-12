The Accra Regional Police are investigating the alleged arson at Grace Mountain Ministry Church, run by Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Police have also released the identity of the woman accused of the arson attack and detailed items that were destroyed in the bizarre incident

Footage of the woman in a white outfit sprinkling a flammable substance in the church and lighting it on fire has gone viral

The Accra Regional Police Command is investigating the alleged arson attack at the Grace Mountain Ministry church led by Alpha Hour founder Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

The woman behind the February 9 incident has been identified as Kesse Okyerewaa Koranteng.

Citi News reported that police said Koranteng entered the auditorium pretending to pray before allegedly carrying out the act.

In CCTV footage that went viral, a woman in a white outfit, who pretended to be praying at the altar, moved to the office area of the church and seemingly used petrol to set the building alight.

Security officers present immediately put out the fire using an extinguisher.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect unlawfully entered the church auditorium with a liquid substance contained in rubber containers, sprinkled the substance within the auditorium, and ignited it using matches, resulting in a fire outbreak."

According to the police, items destroyed in the fire included air conditioners, chairs, windows, ten offering boxes, ceiling materials, electrical cables and the lighting system.

Officers who visited the scene retrieved four rubber containers suspected of having been used in the commission of the arson.

The suspect has since been cautioned and is currently in police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations.

In a video that emerged on TikTok on February 10, 2026, Koranteng was seen in handcuffs being escorted by some police officers after she was arrested.

The woman remained silent while in the custody of the police, while many individuals, believed to be members of the Grace Mountain church, gathered to berate her.

How did Elvis Agyemang react to the fire?

Agyemang announced the cancellation of in-person prayers at the building for prayer sessions.

He also shared what he called a demonic encounter he had before the arson incident at his church.

He said CCTV cameras captured a man allegedly sprinkling a demonic substance at the church premises.

According to Agyemang, the substance in question was like a powder that he poured into his hands and spread it into the air for reasons not yet determined.

“What did I do wrong? Ayaa boys, why do they hate us so much? First, it was powder, and now it's a fire. A powder which your wife could apply to her face, you decided to sprinkle it away, thinking it would affect us. After the awkward incident, God had mercy, and we still filled the stadium during the Alpha Hour convocation."

