Ghanaian media personality Jay Foley has sparked online conversation after Russian visitor Yaytseslav went viral for sharing videos of his encounters with young Ghanaian women.

Jay Foley: Will Ghanaian men go on escapades with a Russian lady?

The radio presenter posed a provocative question on social media, asking whether young, energetic Ghanaian men would be willing to follow a Russian woman to her apartment on the very first day.

Though seemingly simple, the question has ignited deeper discussions about attraction, cultural differences, and modern relationships.

Jay Foley also wondered whether Ghanaian men are genuinely intrigued by foreign charm, especially after Yaytseslav openly showcased his interactions with some Ghanaian women online.

Reactions about Ghanaian men going on escapades with Russian lady

Some Ghanaians men have shared mixed reactions after they were asked if they would follow a white lady to a hotel room on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nana Osei-Hwedie

"Just bring in one Olosho from Nigerian bro."

Raymond Mesterio

"My brothers forget about the person been white. Ghanaian ladies just love visitors (ahowo).Just coming from a different region within the country itself go fi fetch you ladies in that new place falaaaa."

Kwabena Gyampo

"The way the thing do dier we all go fall."

Gloria Elorm

"Even a Ghanaian woman can try that."

Eden Asamoah Arthur

"One thing people don’t know is guys fear for their lives when it comes to those things and ladies on the other hand don’t fear."

Martin Elorm Dogbo

"Sharp... Me I mean some my university days aaa I shun sef."

"The guys get almost lifetime opportunities with white women. They pay our men men. But these women, fofoofo."

Nana Adu stated:

"Go to the beach side and see. Plenty Dey there."

Tetteh Raymond

"Men don’t have that courage, I know for sure for sure."

Papa Erzah

"I'll choose my Ghana card over her any day."

Source: YEN.com.gh