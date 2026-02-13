A young Ghanaian woman has condemned the behaviour of those captured in a video, easily giving in to the advances of an alleged Russian expatriate

She advised young people, particularly women, to cultivate self-pride and dignity and not to easily give in to strangers because of the colour of their skin

The incident has sparked discussions in Ghanaian social media about personal conduct, respect, and the impact of viral content on the values of society

A young Ghanaian woman has joined netizens reacting to the videos of a supposed Russian national, Yaytseslav, allegedly taking advantage of ladies in the country.

She expressed deep embarrassment over the incident, questioning whether the women involved in the private footage scandal had any measure of self-pride.

A Ghanaian social media user reacts and advises after private videos recorded by the Russian man, Yaytseslav, went viral. Photo credit: Crystalqueen/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man at the centre of the explicit video scandal has been identified as Vyacheslav Trahov, also known as Yaytseslav, who is believed to be a Russian national.

The controversy emerged after he posted videos showing himself approaching women on the streets and later taking some of them to his hotel for 'personal encounters'.

Excerpts of the video, which have gone viral, triggered widespread public reactions, with many netizens expressing disappointment over the conduct captured in the footage.

Sharing her frustration in a TikTok video, the young woman asked why some Ghanaian ladies would stoop so low to offer themselves to someone they had just met in town.

"Some of you ladies don't have self-respect. You don't have self-pride, you don't have dignity. Even if you are not loved at home, don't you love yourselves?"

"It is shameful if this is how you behave in real life. I even saw someone with a broom sweeping. If the man is still in Ghana, you guys should put your heads together and report him to the Ghana Police Service."

She condemned the behaviour and advised young people to develop a strong sense of self-pride and dignity.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

In several of the viral video excerpts, Vyacheslav Trahov was seen persuading the women to exchange phone numbers with him and later inviting them to visit his residence, with the encounters recorded and shared online.

He is said to have breached the country's privacy laws by uploading his content on multiple platforms, such as TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram.

Excerpts of his videos were uploaded online, while the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a reported monthly subscription fee.

Yaytseslav clarifies viral videos amid outrage

In an alleged message in his private Telegram channel, originally written in Russian and translated into English, Yaytseslav reportedly stated that the trending videos of his escapades were filmed more than a year ago.

Much to the further outrage of the Ghanaian public, he claimed that African women were very much interested in starting relationships with foreigners.

Yaytseslav responds to backlash over Ghanaian videos

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Yaytseslav had reacted to the increasing pressure over the videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women shared on his various social media platforms.

The infamous Russian decided to wipe his digital footprint, with netizens calling for his arrest over possible breaches of the country's privacy laws by reportedly sharing the clips without consent.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh