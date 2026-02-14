Dora, a young Ghanaian woman featured in one of Russian content creator Yaytseslav's trending videos, has broken her silence amid criticisms of her alleged escapades with him after their first encounter.

Yaytseslav: Ghanaian Woman Featured in Russian Man's Video Denies Alleged Escapade With Him

Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, who claims Russian nationality, has been in the news since Thursday, February 12, 2026, after videos of his escapades with several Ghanaian women went viral on social media and sparked outrage among netizens.

Many of the controversial videos showed the Russian plying the streets around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other acquaintances he encountered during his regular public outings.

The controversial Russian man would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses, reportedly without their permission, to share online.

Russian man Yaytseslav's dealings with Ghanaian women

In many instances, Yaytseslav approached the Ghanaian ladies to exchange phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he recorded.

After his dealings with the alleged unsuspecting women, he breached many privacy laws by uploading their content on TikTok, YouTube, and a private Telegram channel.

Short edited videos of his controversial activities were uploaded online, while the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was, as he was careful to hide his face in the videos while filming his dealings with the women.

However, vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to speak about Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared some reported videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

Amid the controversy, Yaytseslav has deleted all videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women on TikTok and made his account private.

Telegram also reportedly took down his videos with the Ghanaian ladies, while his TikTok account got banned following mass complaints online.

Lady speaks on alleged escapade with Yaytseslav

In a recent phone call conversation shared by online personality Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA) on her TikTok page, Dora denied claims of having relations with Yaytseslav after their first meeting.

She noted that the Russian content creator followed her and her associate on the streets to request her phone number.

The lady, who claims to be based outside Ghana, stated that she only gave out her number to Yaytseslav despite online speculation about their alleged escapade.

She accused him of deceptively editing the video to convince his audience that they had relations between them after their first meeting.

Dora also claimed to have given Yaytseslav a fake name instead of her actual name.

