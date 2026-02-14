Yaytseslav has allegedly shared new details about his experience with the Ghanaian women amid his controversial videos

In a video, the viral Russian man explained why his content with the Ghanaian ladies disappeared from his online pages

The alleged tactics Yaytseslav deployed in carrying out his activities has also emerged, stirring reactions from Ghanaians

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

New details about Yaytseslav, the trending Russian man's escapades with several Ghanaian women, have emerged amid ongoing online backlash.

New information about Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women emerges. Photo source: Clement Nana Asamoah

Source: Instagram

Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, who claims Russian nationality, has become a trending topic in the country after clips of his escapades with some Ghanaian women went viral on social media on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the controversial videos showed the Russian plying the streets around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other acquaintances he encountered during his regular public outings.

The controversial Russian man would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses, reportedly without their permission, to share online.

Russian man Yaytseslav's dealings with Ghanaian women

In many instances, Yaytseslav approached the Ghanaian ladies to exchange phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he recorded.

After his dealings with the alleged unsuspecting women, he breached many privacy laws by uploading their content on TikTok, YouTube, and a private Telegram channel.

Short edited videos of his controversial activities were uploaded online, while the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he managed to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was, as he was careful to hide his face in the videos while filming his dealings with the women.

However, vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to speak about Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared reported videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

Amid the controversy, Yaytseslav has deleted all videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women on TikTok and made his account private.

Telegram also reportedly took down his videos with the Ghanaian ladies, while his TikTok account got banned following mass complaints online.

The Facebook video said to show Yaytselav's full identity amid the controversy, is below:

New details about Yaytseslav's Ghana escapades emerge

In a YouTube video from Gossips24 Avenue on Friday, February 13, 2026, blogger Clement Nana Asamoah detailed Yaytseslav's alleged breakdown of some of his escapades in Ghana from his private Telegram channel.

The Russian man allegedly narrated his dealings with a female acquaintance, who discovered that he had been secretly recording their interaction after making him move from his hotel room to a rented apartment.

In a Telegram message, Yaytseslav allegedly explained that he deleted videos and photos from his channel after two Ghanaians told him to do so.

He claimed that he had already left Ghana and urged his colleagues and foreigners against travelling to the country.

A supposed Russian man, Yaytseslav, shares videos of private moments with Ghanaian women online, sparking outrage over consent and ethics. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

Source: TikTok

He claimed to have had a better experience during his visit to Kenya than in the other countries.

The Telegram message read:

"I had to delete videos and photos for a few days because one fine morning, two Ghanaians asked me to delete the videos. How they found them—I don't understand. Probably the local Wi-Fi and location contributed to this."

"I have already flown away from there. I do not recommend Ghana. I liked Kenya much more. I will write why a bit later."

Clement alleged that Yaytseslav had been involved in his escapades for about 15 years and was part of a syndicate involved in such activities across the world.

He also shared some information from an alleged profile of the Russian man from a website, where he allegedly detailed the tactics he used to approach the women and carry out his dealings and his syndicate's book.

The YouTube video detailing the new information about Yaytseslav's dealings is below:

Cyber Security Authority chases Yaytseslav over videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Cyber Security Authority chased Yaytseslav over the trending videos of his dealings with Ghanaian women.

A communication director of the security agency detailed the steps they were taking to investigate the case.

He also issued a stern warning to Ghanaians who were sharing the footage on various social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh