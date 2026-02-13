Vyacheslav Trahov, the Russian man who recorded and shared videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women online, has reacted to the uproar from the country amid controversy.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Vyacheslav Trahov: Russian Man Deletes Videos of His Escapades With Ghanaian Women on TikTok Amid Backlash

Source: Youtube

Yaytseslav, who claims to be a Russian, has gone viral online after videos of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the videos showed him moving around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he encountered on the streets.

He would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations with his Meta glasses and escapades to share online without their permission.

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

In many instances, he could convince the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

After their escapades, he uploaded his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel.

Excerpts of his videos appear on TikTok and YouTube, while the full content can be accessed on the private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

In one video, which has racked up over 1.6 million views on TikTok, a lady he met while shopping at the mall followed him home without him saying much.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was until vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to blow the whistle on Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared videos of the man with his face showing, as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

The Facebook video showing Yaytselav's full identity amid the controversy is below:

Yaytseslav deletes videos of Ghanaian escapades

Amid the backlash over his activities, Yatseslav has deleted the videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women from his official TikTok account.

A quick search of his account showed only videos of his escapades outside Ghana present on his page.

See the X post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh