A Human Relationship expert, Stephanie Addai, has explained why the beautiful hotel receptionist in Yaytseslav could lose her job

The business executive highlighted why every company wouldn't want to trend for negative reasons in Ghana

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions under media personality Jay Foley's post, which he shared online about dating Russian women

A young hotel receptionist who appeared in popular videos by Yaytseslav could allegedly lose her job, according to reports.

This follows claims that the Russian visitor secretly recorded their private encounters, which later went viral online.

Video of hotel receptionist and Yaytseslav trends

The young staff member, said to be diligently building her career in the hospitality industry, has faced public embarrassment after the private clips surfaced on social media.

Reports suggested she may have breached her employment contract after being seen with Russian guy Yaytseslav during his stay at the hotel facility.

In the trending footage, the receptionist was initially seen presenting toiletries to the guest while engaging in casual conversation.

Later, he reportedly returned to the reception area, asking her to help warm his food in a microwave, which created another opportunity for interaction.

During the exchange, Yaytseslav attempted to hold her hand and dance with her, eventually leading to a kiss captured on video.

HR expert explains why receptionist could lose job

An HR expert, Stephanie Addai, has weighed in on the situation, explaining that an employee could face dismissal not just because of a single mistake, but due to what the action represents.

According to her, receptionists are the first point of contact for guests, meaning their behaviour directly reflects the company’s image.

Any sign of unprofessional conduct, policy violation, or mishandling of workplace boundaries can be viewed as a reputational risk.

Employers, especially in the hospitality sector, prioritise trust, reliability, and brand integrity, and any action that threatens these values may attract disciplinary action.

She added that even if the interaction involved consenting adults, many hotels enforce strict codes of conduct that discourage romantic relationships with guests while on duty.

If such behaviour affects job performance or violates company policies, management may legally discipline or dismiss the staff member under labour regulations.

Jay Foley discusses dating Russian women

Meanwhile, media personality Jay Foley has also sparked conversation online after asking whether young Ghanaian men would be willing to embark on similar escapades with a European or Russian lady they had just met.

His question comes amid the ongoing buzz surrounding Yaytseslav’s viral outings, which have intensified public debate about attraction, professionalism, and boundaries in modern social interactions.

Yaytseslav shares 40 films with Ghanaian women

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how outrage was sparked when a Russian man, Yaytseslav, posted private recordings of himself with Ghanaian women online.

There were roughly 40 clips on his TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram platforms, which raise privacy and consent issues.

Some social media users question the vulnerability of the Ghanaian ladies featured in the obscene films

