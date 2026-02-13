A new image of the Russian content creator known as Yaytseslav has surfaced online after outrage erupted over videos in which he allegedly filmed women without their consent

In the videos, he walked up to females around the Accra Mall area and struck up a conversation before inviting them to his hotel, and subsequently shared the clips online for monetisation

A full photo identifying the content creator as Vyacheslav Trahov has now emerged, giving Ghanaians their first clear look at his face and adding fresh details about the controversial figure

The clearest image of the Russian individual who allegedly convinced multiple Ghanaian women to go home with him and recorded them without their consent has surfaced on social media.

An image showing the full face of Russian content creator Yaytseslav surfaces amid his controversial recordings of chats with Ghanaian women.

Source: Instagram

The Russian man, Yaytseslav, went viral on Ghanaian social media after sharing videos of his escapades with the women.

In the videos, the content creator would walk up to a random woman in the streets of Ghana's capital, usually around the Accra Mall area near Shiashie, and strike up a conversation with them.

Yaytseslav eventually turns the conversation into a proposition and invites the lady to his hotel room.

The Russian recorded all these interactions, likely using Meta glasses, without his partners realising they were being filmed. He then shared the videos with his large audience on TikTok, Telegram, YouTube, and other platforms to monetise them.

Experts have suggested his conduct likely breaches multiple Ghanaian laws, including section 67 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

The videos have sparked outrage in Ghana and intensified interest in discovering the real identity of the man behind the camera.

Video gives quick glimpse of Yaytseslav

In a video shared by Gossips24 TV on Thursday, February 12, the controversial Russian content creator’s face is shown for the first time.

The video shows him wearing a lime green T-shirt on light grey pants with glasses and a brown crossbody bag worn across his shoulder as he walked towards his hotel room while someone else films him.

Yaytseslav briefly turns his head about 45 degrees, giving viewers a look at his side features.

Full image of Yaytseslav emerges

In another post shared by Gossips 24TV on the evening of February 12, a full image plus more details about the content creator emerges.

The photo shows Yaytseslav shirtless, wearing dark sunglasses and with his trademark blue wrist watch on.

He grinned happily for the camera with a thumbs-up sign, showing his full facial and body features to Ghanaians for the first time.

Gossips24 TV also added more details about him, including the name that he uses in real life, indicating Yaytseslav might just be an online alias.

“EXCLUSIVE: Meet Vyacheslav Trahov, the Russian guy behind the trending Mall and Apartment videos on social media 🤦‍♂️🙂 Describe him in one word #G24tv,” the post said.

