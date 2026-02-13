Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has added his voice to the ongoing conversation surrounding viral videos involving Russian visitor Yaytseslav and some Ghanaian women.

The outspoken entertainer, a proud father of two girls, defended the women in a passionate post online.

"Ghanaian Women Are Not cheap": Shatta Wale Defends Ladies in Yaytseslav's Viral Videos

Source: TikTok

Shatta Wale defends Ghanaian women in Yaytseslav's viral videos

Shatta Wale criticised Ghanaians who were openly insulting the women featured in the videos with the Russian visitor. The “Ayoo” hitmaker described it as highly disrespectful to mock or shame vulnerable women after their private moments had been shared online.

Known for speaking his mind, he reminded followers that Ghanaian women are ambitious, resilient, and carry themselves with pride. According to him, viral moments should never be used to define the worth of an entire group.

His remarks resonated with many social media users who felt the public discourse was becoming increasingly disrespectful. Ultimately, beyond the trending clips and online banter, his message was clear: respect and appreciation for women should never be sacrificed for the sake of viral entertainment.

The X post is below:

Reactions as Shatta Wale defends ladies in Yaytseslav's

@AnalystGiancito

"Big man a woman has a dignity to protect unlike a man . The more body count , the less value."

@Murder1100

"Masa fior, ei bi you deh do same !!! No wonder you chop your own sister ! Mr Logic was right Sia."

@bc_yogo stated:

"Shatta wale never made any intellectual post regarding any issue since I have been a fan."

@Christ_Gh8 stated:

"A matter like this should be approached carefully. What the Russian man did indeed is a dirty blow to Ghana. On the other side you could see that he did it to many ladies not just one. This raises concerns about Ghana ladies being cheap."

@thequicktechguy stated:

"Yeah but the difference is that most Ghanaian men don’t or won’t get the same level of response that the Russian guy easily got because he is WHITE. I mean look at this."

Man Appeals for Compassion for Yaytseslav's 'Ladies

A Ghanaian man has voiced his confusion and concern over the recent events involving Russian visitor Yaytseslav and Ghanaian women.

He pointed out that, relative to the current exchange rates, the Ghanaian cedi has significantly more value than the Russian ruble.

As a result, he struggles to comprehend why some Ghanaian women would be drawn to someone like Yaytseslav, who has become a controversial figure following the incident.

Despite this, he has called for empathy towards the women involved, highlighting that they have already faced public disgrace.

He emphasised the importance of forgiveness and love, suggesting that extending kindness to them could help mitigate further humiliation.

He urged internet users to cease sharing the videos and discussing the matter, especially in spaces where those directly affected are present, to avoid exacerbating their trauma.

The Instagram video is below:

Yaytseslav and Hotel receptionist's video trends

The situation took a dramatic turn when a young hotel receptionist was subjected to severe public humiliation after private videos of her interactions with Yaytseslav circulated online.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, a human resources expert explained that the woman may have breached her employment contract by engaging in a romantic gesture, specifically when she kissed Yaytseslav during his stay at the hotel.

In the widely circulated footage, she was seen demonstrating various toiletries to Yaytseslav, during which he attempted to engage her in casual conversation.

This seemingly innocent interaction took a more personal turn when Yaytseslav returned to the hotel lobby asking her to reheat her food in the microwave, presumably as an excuse to meet again.

The viral video later depicted him trying to dance with her and planting a kiss, escalating the public scrutiny surrounding her actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh