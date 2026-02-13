A young Ghanaian man chronicled what his life looked like from when he was born in Ghana till he travelled abroad and shared it online

The youngman showed times when he helped his mother prepare palm oil from scratch so they could sell and make some money

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Elvis, a young Ghanaian man has shared a video about his emotional journey with his mother from when they used to make palm oil till he travelled abroad.

The young Ghanaian man and his mother seemed to have a great mum-and-son bond.

Ghanaian man shares his journey from when he used to make palm oil till he travelled abroad. Photo credit: @gyamfi_01

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, Elvis captured a photo he took with his mum when he was a baby and also when he carried sacks of palm fruits so they can extract oil from it.

The young man was also seen helping boil the palm fruit and enjoying the moment with his mum.

At a point they were pictured ready for church. They also were captured when they went to a restaurant to eat and probably catch up as mother and son.

The young man and his mother were videoed getting ready for his university graduation. Elvis' mother put the graduation stole over his shoulder before they left home for the ceremony.

They were later captured at the airport where Elvis' mum was seeing her son off. Even though it is not readily known which country he travelled to, Elvis looked happy to be in another country.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian man's journey abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @gyamfi__01 on X. Read them below:

@gyamfi__01 said:

"Awesome and emotional moment where a guy shared a journey of his and her beloved mom from grass to grace ❤️ watch till end."

@spartus86 wrote:

"Na through all this na he come marry yu wose make ein mummy no come your house, mk he no send ein mummy money!!!!! Na there u go see 😏😏😏😏."

@kayisUTD said:

"Didn’t finish the video but i 💯 know the grace is traveling outside."

@TurksomNana wrote:

"The woman looks so much like the wife of the Ashanti Regional Minister’s brother."

@akwasi_worae said:

"My boy is trending❤️."

@0xFrimp wrote:

"Where the fathers always dey. Ago do ma own with ma paps."

@bonnahelvis322 said:

"Aww my God 🤭🤭."

Source: YEN.com.gh