A Ghanaian pastor who got married to an American woman confirmed that he chose her so he could get a visa to the US

In a video on X, the pastor who met his wife on an online Bible study explained that when he get the visa he would be able to travel

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

A Ghanaian pastor got married to an American lady he met online and shared the reason he got together with the lady.

Reports suggested that the Ghanaian pastor and his American wife met on an online Bible study.

In a video on X, the American lady asked her husband if he truly married her for visa as many speculate when African men marry women from America or Europe.

The pastor confirmed that he is with his American wife for the visa and explained why he needs it.

"Visa will bring us together at one place and we will live."

The American woman explained what her pastor husband said and indicated that the visa would allow the man join her so they could live happily ever after.

"Yes he is with me for his visa. So, he could come and live a happily ever after life with me."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to man's reason for getting married

@bigchanck said:

"Pastors don't lie 🤣."

@appiahflex101 wrote:

"Man for take bibile studies serious o. Eii. Bad things nkwaa Adey do 😆😆."

@IAMPHORMAT said:

"Ghanaian are desperate to leave the country to the US just ro be a commoner out there begging or working extra hard to earn a peanut salary. A whole pastor mpo nie na Kumi Bright. He doesn’t even feel shy saying he’s after her because of visa. A disgrace to God. Fake pastor."

@geopronti wrote:

"Chaley you see the package GOD has given to the guy when he waited on HIM, GOD did same for me oo. I was a loading boy at Madina station and GOD gave me a doctor in America 🇺🇸 to marry. Am in America 🇺🇸 now, you di333 dey der and don’t believe in GOD wai."

@Christ_Gh8 said:

"Charlie where will get the bible some. My own no get Revelation 😊."

@Qwamy_mony wrote:

"This one to be latest trend for town for the small small pastors oh! My cousin sell his church married a American woman who was introduced to him by some member married her and relocated…He no be pastor again oh."

@NaOhemaa21 said:

"Hope this man doesn't break her heart else she’ll die 😭😭."

@debrandcompass asked:

"Love or visa desperation?"

