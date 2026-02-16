Former MP for Ablekuma North, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh's pretty daughter, Pinamang Owusu Afriyieh, has graduated from Ghana Medical School

The politician couldn't keep calm in a viral video which her daughter shared online to celebrate her new milestone

Some social media users have commented on Pinamang Owusu Afriyieh's graduation photos and videos online

Former member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, is trending online after her daughter, Adwoa Pinamang Owusu Afriyie, graduated as a medical doctor.

The proud mother’s emotional reaction in a viral TikTok video has warmed hearts across social media.

Former Ablekuma North MP Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh's daughter Pinamany Owusu Afriyieh graduates from the University of Ghana Medical School. Photo credit: pinamang_oa.

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie’s daughter becomes a doctor

University of Ghana student Pinamang Afriyie has made her family, especially her mother, proud after graduating from the University of Ghana Medical School.

During the ceremony, the former deputy ambassador to China looked elegant in a stylish long-sleeved kente gown with a matching turban to complete her look for her daughter’s big day.

Former Ablekuma North MP Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh and Ewurabena Auburyn during the 2025 Ablekuma North election rerun before her daughter's graduation. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: UGC

The new medical doctor turned heads in a figure-flattering white gown and long straight hairstyle as she posed for videos with her family.

Her sisters also looked elegant in stylish ensembles that highlighted their curves as they supported her on the special occasion.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions as Akua Afriyieh’s daughter becomes doctor

Some social media users have congratulated Nana Akua Owudu Afriyieh's daughter, Pinamang Owusu Afriyieh, after she graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh

"Congratulations my love."

Dr. Prince Numekevor

"Congratulations Pinamang🎊🎉I’m super proud of you."

_omgitsfood commented:

"Dr. Owusu Afriyieh 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Elizabeth Quaye commented:

"Congratulations to you AJ. The Lord has seen you through. We are so grateful to Him."

Darlington Kwame stated:

"Congratulations, Pinamang."

Nana Boakye Yiadom stated:

"Congratulations Doc 🎉 You will do well 🙏🏾."

The TikTok video is below:

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh’s daughter graduates from UGMS

For her official graduation photoshoot, the politician’s daughter looked magnificent in a white long-sleeved shirt and a blue-black pantsuit.

She accessorised her outfit with gold jewellery and a chic anklet to match her black stilettos.

The young doctor caught the attention of many with her side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup, making her graduation photos trend online.

"This journey has been long, refining, and deeply rewarding. Becoming a doctor has taught me resilience, compassion, and faith in ways I never imagined. I’m grateful for the grace that sustained me, the people who supported me, and the strength I found within myself. Today, I celebrate not just a title, but the woman I’ve grown into on this path. And as I step into this calling, I pray that my hands heal, that everyone who comes to me experiences calm, comfort, and complete restoration. I pray that through me, people will encounter God’s miracles in the most unexpected ways, and that the lives entrusted to me will be saved, protected, and touched by His grace. Amen."

The TikTok video is below:

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie loses her seat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Afriyie, who has finally spoken about her loss in the rerun in Ablekuma North.

Despite the disappointment, the NPP parliamentary candidate appeared in a video encouraging and uplifting her supporters.

She urged them to remain grateful and remember to thank God, emphasising faith and resilience even in defeat.

Source: YEN.com.gh