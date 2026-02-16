Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has flaunted her pretty 'daughter', Yayra Portia Klu, online

The young NDC member and philanthropist has impressed many with her unmatched fashion sense on Facebook

Some social media users have commented on Abla Dzifa Gomashie's pretty 'daughter', Yayra Portia Klu's, photos on Facebook

Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has seen her pretty ‘daughter’, Yayra Portia Klu, trend online.

The young activist and politician has turned heads with her looks on Facebook.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie's pretty 'daughter', Yayra Portia Klu, celebrates her 30th birthday in grand style. Photo credit: @Abladzifagomashie.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie’s ‘daughter’ celebrates her birthday

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie’s gorgeous ‘daughter’, Yayra Portia Klu, has mesmerised many with her look on her 30th birthday.

The hardworking philanthropist wore an all-white ensemble for her stylish birthday photos, which have gone viral on Facebook.

Yayra Portia Klu looked splendid in a long-sleeve top and matching skirt while rocking white strappy heels. She looked effortlessly chic in elegant braids and flawless makeup to complete her look.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY Yayra Portia Klu, my kind, beautiful, thoughtful, caring and dependable daughter. As you start this next phase, may favour find you in every space you find yourself in. As a mother, I can only do so much. I do not always bring laughter. I will always bring you guidance and direction. I will always be there for you as long as you see me as a mother. Therefore, on this special day, I want to bless you in the name of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. May the God who kept grandpa Patrick company never leave your side. I love you gidigidi my dear daughter."

Abla Dzifa Gomashie’s ‘daughter’ rocks green outfit

Yayra Portia Klu made a bold fashion statement after her lavish birthday celebration.

She wore a designer two-piece green ensemble for her latest photoshoot to express her gratitude to Ghanaians who commented on her birthday post.

Ghanaian politician Yayra Portia Klu rocks a stylish African print outfit for her viral photoshoot. Photo credit: yayraportiaklu.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie's gorgeous daughter completed her look with white shoes, which have become a trending style online.

I am a woman of purpose; my work bears fruits and glorifies God. I am trusted, valued, and deeply loved.

I am worth more than rubies — rare, radiant, and full of grace. I create, build, and multiply the work of my hands.

I speak with wisdom and radiate calm energy. I walk with confidence, clothed in dignity and peace.

I am grateful for who l am and who I am becoming. I am filled with abundance, and those around me thrive from my overflow.

I plan ahead and remain diligent and consistent in all I do. I am favoured by the Most High. I trust in God; my future flows from His hands. l am a woman of divine purpose. I am aligned with God's perfect plan.

My beauty radiates from within. I embody divine femininity — soft, strong, and kind. My name is Yayra."

Abla Dzifa Gomashie and ‘daughter’ rock matching outfits

Abla Dzifa Gomashie and Yayra Portia Klu have inspired many with their high fashion sense.

The mother-and-daughter duo wore stylish boubou outfits as they attended an event together.

